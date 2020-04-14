TikTok stars Charli D & # 39; Amelio and Chase Hudson announce breakup

TikTok's biggest power partner has given it up.

Charli D & # 39; Amelio and Chase hudson (aka Lil Huddy for his millions of followers) announced his breakup with separate statements on Instagram Stories.

"As you saw Chase's relationship and mine from the beginning, I decided I needed to tell you that we are no longer together," shared Charli, 15. "It pains me to say this, but we have decided that this is the best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I really have a lot of love for Chase and I wish him nothing but the best for him. I am glad see all the great things he has for him. "

Charli, whose viral dance videos helped her become the most followed person on TikTok in just a few months, apologized for the delay in sharing the news and concluded: "I wanted to take the time to process it myself. Breaks are difficult. for anyone, so I really prefer not to talk about it anymore. "

As for Chase, the 17-year-old said he will continue to support Charli from afar.