TikTok stars Charli D & # 39; Amelio and Chase Hudson announce breakup

TikTok's biggest power partner has given it up.
Charli D & # 39; Amelio and Chase hudson (aka Lil Huddy for his millions of followers) announced his breakup with separate statements on Instagram Stories.
"As you saw Chase's relationship and mine from the beginning, I decided I needed to tell you that we are no longer together," shared Charli, 15. "It pains me to say this, but we have decided that this is the best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I really have a lot of love for Chase and I wish him nothing but the best for him. I am glad see all the great things he has for him. "
Charli, whose viral dance videos helped her become the most followed person on TikTok in just a few months, apologized for the delay in sharing the news and concluded: "I wanted to take the time to process it myself. Breaks are difficult. for anyone, so I really prefer not to talk about it anymore. "
As for Chase, the 17-year-old said he will continue to support Charli from afar.
She wrote online: "Charli is an amazing person and I am beyond grateful and blessed to have spent my time with her. We will always be friends and she will always have a special place in my heart for the rest of my life." lifetime. We are sorry it took so long to introduce yourself, but this was something we wanted to process privately first. "
The teen stars were romantically linked for the first time last December, but they only did things ~ Instagram official ~ on Valentine's Day.
Charli has amassed nearly 50 million TikTok followers and 15 million on Instagram, and has recently turned her Internet stardom into a commercial and guest appearance in the Super Bowl. The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
Can't keep up with all the fast growing young stars coming out of TikTok? Check out our bustling app guide here.
