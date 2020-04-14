"This is a marathon, not a sprint" – Deadline

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell and Peacock chief Matt Strauss signaled the "milestone" launch of the new streaming service, while acknowledging the obstacles, in a note to employees Tuesday.

Comcast's Strauss and Dana Strong participated in a press conference on Tuesday about Peacock, which will be released free of charge to Comcast subscribers on Wednesday. It will launch nationwide on July 15 on Cox cable systems and connected devices and systems yet to be announced. A free basic, ad-supported offer will be available nationwide on July 15, and Peacock Premium, which has double the amount of content, will be available for $ 5 a month, or $ 10 for an ad-free version.

Comcast's cable and broadband distribution side held up well during COVID-19, though the rest of the company has been rocked by the shutdown of production, theaters, sports and theme parks. Shell himself was among notable entertainment figures in receiving a positive diagnosis of the virus last month, though he has since fully recovered.

Shell and Strauss alluded to some of the obstacles in the Peacock launch, reasoning: "It is a marathon, not a sprint." They characterized 2020 as "our track for 2021," given the late arrival of the Olympics next year, as well as the expected delivery of original programming that was left unfinished during the current shutdown.

Here is the full text of the note:

With the launch of Peacock, tomorrow marks an exciting milestone in the history of our company. We wanted to take this moment to thank everyone for their hard work and dedication to this important initiative.

When we headed to April 15 as the launch date, we knew that our work had been reduced for us, but we never imagined that we would face the challenges this global pandemic has created. However, nothing has stopped us, even with the entire Peacock team, and much of the company as a whole, working from home in all parts of the world. There is no better example of Symphony on NBCUniversal, Comcast Cable and Sky than the teamwork and collaboration that have gone into creating this new business.

When you look at the product we're launching today, it's hard to believe that Peacock was conceived just over a year ago. Fortunately, we started using some of Sky's resources, leveraging its streaming expertise and Now TV technology.

Through our partnership with Comcast Cable, Peacock will be available as a preview in millions of Comcast homes across the country on the Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms. And starting in May, we'll kick-start an extensive marketing campaign to promote Peacock with featured exposure on the Xfinity channel guide, website, and retail stores.

We also want to thank each division of NBCUniversal for helping us get to where we are today. Peacock's breadth of content, from TV entertainment to movies, Hispanic programming, news and sports, as well as an impressive group of launch sponsors, reflects the unprecedented collaboration that took place. Additionally, many of the Peacock team members were recruited from various NBCU companies who fully supported their staff who joined this new company.

With much of the country curled up at home right now, demand for entertainment and news is at its peak. Our unique strategy to offer a free service with limited commercials that relies heavily on library titles and themed content feels like what every American wants right now.

We have said from the beginning that this is a marathon, not a sprint. While we're launching with a wide variety of news and entertainment offerings, there will be much more content on the platform in the future, including our original productions and many more sporting events (which are delayed in the wake of COVID-19). The product itself is in its initial phase and will undergo continuous updates and improvements.

We are seeing 2020 as our airstrip for 2021, which is the year Peacock takes center stage. With The office Debuting alongside our roster of originals in early 2021, followed by the Olympics next summer: Peacock will be unstoppable.

We can't wait for each of you to review Peacock. For some of you who are not in the Comcast markets, we give you the opportunity to sign up for a Peacock pre-test, available exclusively to NBCU employees.

We are also pleased to announce that we will be giving eligible employees the premium version of Peacock as a special gift when the service launches nationwide on July 15.

A sincere thanks to the entire Peacock team for creating a product that makes the entire company proud. There really is nothing we cannot achieve together.

Jeff shell

NBC Chief Executive Officer

Matt Strauss

President, Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises