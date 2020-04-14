The woman's butt implant "explodes,quot; inside her – Graphic video!

MTO News learned that a Nigerian woman is fighting for her life, after her butt implant exploded inside her, and left her butt infected, with pus leaking.

And the graphic video showing the aftermath of the plastic surgery nightmare is now going viral.

HERE IS THE VIDEO – warning that it is EXTREMELY graphic – click at your own risk

According to local reports, the woman paid US $ 350 for the surgery, which was performed by an unlicensed medical professional outside the African nation's capital Abuja.

Local reports suggest that the person who performed the buttock augmentation may not have worn sterile surgical equipment because the woman quickly contracted an infection.

And in a matter of days his butt was so filled with pus that it "exploded."

They rushed her to the hospital, where they gave her high-dose antibiotics. Doctors say that in a few weeks, the infection should clear up and that she can return to the hospital to have her implant removed.

While the medicine is working, the poor woman is now forced to lie on her stomach, so the cat can ooze from her butt.

And the cost to reverse the failed $ 350 surgery is $ 13,000 US.

