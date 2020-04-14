Home Entertainment The woman's butt implant "explodes,quot; inside her – Graphic video!

The woman's butt implant "explodes,quot; inside her – Graphic video!

MTO News learned that a Nigerian woman is fighting for her life, after her butt implant exploded inside her, and left her butt infected, with pus leaking.

And the graphic video showing the aftermath of the plastic surgery nightmare is now going viral.

HERE IS THE VIDEO – warning that it is EXTREMELY graphic – click at your own risk

According to local reports, the woman paid US $ 350 for the surgery, which was performed by an unlicensed medical professional outside the African nation's capital Abuja.

