The White House blessed a war in Libya, but Russia won it

TRIPOLI – Early last spring, just before a planned US-backed peace conference between warring factions in Libya, aspiring Libyan strongman Khalifa Hifter arranged a phone call with John R. Bolton, then security adviser National White House.

Mr. Hifter did not want to talk about peace.

A former Libyan army general and once C.I.A. Client, Mr. Hifter wanted a blessing from the White House for a surprise attack to seize Tripoli, the capital, before the peace talks began.

Mr. Bolton did not say no.

The attack, launched on April 4, was counterproductive. Hifter failed to capture Tripoli, overstretched his forces, and reignited a civil war, killing thousands and displacing hundreds of thousands more. The fight has cut off the flow of Libyan oil, injected new volatility into the region and severely lessened Washington's influence.

But an apparent winner has emerged: the Kremlin. Russia has operated with cold-eyed cynicism, taking advantage of three years of confusing messages from the Trump administration to become a critical kingmaker in Libya, a geopolitical prize with vast energy reserves and a strategic location in the Mediterranean.