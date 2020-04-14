The White House blessed a war in Libya, but Russia won it

TRIPOLI – Early last spring, just before a planned US-backed peace conference between warring factions in Libya, aspiring Libyan strongman Khalifa Hifter arranged a phone call with John R. Bolton, then security adviser National White House.
Mr. Hifter did not want to talk about peace.
A former Libyan army general and once C.I.A. Client, Mr. Hifter wanted a blessing from the White House for a surprise attack to seize Tripoli, the capital, before the peace talks began.
Mr. Bolton did not say no.
The attack, launched on April 4, was counterproductive. Hifter failed to capture Tripoli, overstretched his forces, and reignited a civil war, killing thousands and displacing hundreds of thousands more. The fight has cut off the flow of Libyan oil, injected new volatility into the region and severely lessened Washington's influence.
But an apparent winner has emerged: the Kremlin. Russia has operated with cold-eyed cynicism, taking advantage of three years of confusing messages from the Trump administration to become a critical kingmaker in Libya, a geopolitical prize with vast energy reserves and a strategic location in the Mediterranean.
Mr. Bolton's call with Mr. Hifter, described by a former senior administration official, as well as by three Western diplomats reported by both Mr. Hifter and US officials, appears to have influenced Russian machinations.
Days before the call, Russian private agents in Libya informed Moscow that Hifter was an imperfect and outdated military leader who would surely fail if he ever tried to conquer the capital, according to Russian secret documents confiscated in Tripoli and seen by New York. Times. The operatives saw opportunities in their weakness and suggested that Russia could gain influence over Hifter by sending mercenaries to reinforce his so-called Libyan National Army.
"Russia will maintain a loyal and strong ally in the LNA structure," the operatives argued, "which Hifter will have to deal with."
Washington's inconsistent position on Libya, officially supporting the peace process, even when the White House has pointed out that President Trump favors Hifter, has played an important role in prolonging the chaos. the The absence of a strong US policy has opened the door to interference from competing US partners, including Turkey, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.
However, it is Russia that is now best positioned to dominate Libya.
An arm of the Kremlin controls According to the report of the operations, dozens of social media accounts promoting Hifter and other favorite clients, including the oldest son of Colonel Muammar el-Gaddafi, a former dictator of Libya. The same Kremlin operation acquired a stake in the ownership of a pro-Gaddafi Libya satellite network and also advised a pro-Hifter network, the agents wrote.
At the same time, the Russian army has worked behind the scenes to surround Mr. Hifter with many of his former Gaddafi-era security force partners, encouraging Gaddafi's henchmen to return from exile. The Kremlin has also established ties with a possible ruling ruling party, according to the documents.
And the Kremlin followed the prophetic advice of the operatives. When Mr. Hifter's assault stalled, Moscow supported his advance with thousands of trained mercenaries who continue to operate in Libya.
Representatives of the White House and Mr. Bolton declined to comment.
But alarmed American lawmakers have begun to ask how it seems the White House ended up backing up on the same side as Moscow.
During a recent Senate hearing on Libya, lawmakers wondered how the United States could blame Russia for propping up a client when the White House also seemed to like it. The president seemed "inclined to support Hifter,quot; even when the State Department seemed to oppose him, said Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah.
"Is there consistency?" Mr. Romney asked.
"I can say unequivocally," David Schenker, undersecretary of state for Near East affairs, insisted with exasperation: "We do not support the Hifter offensive."
Courting the President
A campaign to get the White House behind Mr. Hifter began almost as soon as Mr. Trump was elected.
Hifter's top patron, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates, introduced Hifter to members of Trump's foreign policy team at a secret meeting in New York in December 2016, according to a person with knowledge of the meeting.
President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, whom Mr. Trump jokingly called "my favorite dictator,quot;, also took up the Hifter cause five months later when he visited the White House.
"Hifter was a central topic of conversation at every meeting with the Egyptians and the Emiratis," said Andrew Miller, a staff member of the National Security Council at the start of the Trump administration and now a researcher for the Middle East Democracy Project, Washington. . non profit
Libya had fallen into chaos since a NATO air campaign helped expel Colonel Qaddafi during the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings. Extortion militias, militant extremists, and migrant smugglers went crazy as the country split into fiefdoms. Officially, the United States recognized only the provisional government sponsored by the United Nations in Tripoli.
But Crown Prince Mohammed and Lord el-Sisi told Trump that the provisional government was hopelessly weak and riddled with Islamists. They argued that only Hifter could prevent Islamists from taking power in Tripoli, which Arab leaders said would create a ripple effect across the region, according to two former top administration officials.
Hifter had promised since 2014 to eradicate political Islam and take power as Libya's new military ruler. However, he had quietly formed an alliance with a rival faction of extremists, Saudi-style ultraconservatives known as Salafists.
While lobbying Mr. Trump, Crown Prince Mohammed and Mr. el-Sisi overlooked that contradiction. They were also working simultaneously in close collaboration with Russia. Egypt had opened a secret Russian base to supply Hifter's forces, to the alarm of Western officials concerned about Moscow's growing influence.
However, the two Arab leaders found a sympathetic ear in Bolton, who became a national security adviser in the spring of 2018 and had previously led a far-right group of experts known for radical attacks on political Islam.
Bolton-Hifter's phone call last spring came at a critical time. As the peace talks approached, Mr. Hifter had transferred his forces to a strategic oasis city south of Tripoli and was prepared for a surprise attack.
When Mr. Hifter asked for his consent, Mr. Bolton's response was "a yellow light," not a green or red light, the former senior administration official said. However, three Western diplomats briefed on Mr. Hifter's call and senior US officials described Mr. Bolton as less misleading: If he is going to attack, do it quickly, he told Mr. Hifter, according to the three diplomats.
Hifter counted that as an explicit nod, the three diplomats said.
The April 4 attack shocked the world. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres had just landed in Tripoli for the peace talks. He urged Mr. Hifter to withdraw, a message endorsed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. American military forces hastily left the city.
But as the fighting progressed, Hifter's powerful allies were pressing Trump to show his support, White House officials said. El-Sisi pressured the president in person last year on April 9, and Crown Prince Mohammed by phone on April 18.
The following day, the White House said in a statement that the President had called Mr. Hifter to praise his "important role in the fight against terrorism." A day after the call, Mr. Hifter's forces began to bombard the civilian neighborhoods of Tripoli.
"It seemed as if the Americans were switching sides in a way that made no sense," said Peter Millett, the British ambassador to Libya until 2018, noting that the Tripoli government had been the leading Libyan partner in the United States military. in counterterrorism
"There was confusion and great surprise in the international community," he said.
Colonel Ahmed Mismari, a spokesman for Mr. Hifter, declined to comment on the call with Mr. Bolton, but said the Libyan commander appreciated the President's support.
Russian coverage
Even before the assault on Tripoli began, the Russians had concluded that it would be a disaster for Mr. Hifter.
Russian operatives in Libya worked for a shadowy research center linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. US officials also describe Mr. Prigozhin as the leader of a Kremlin-linked private security company, the Wagner Group. Its mercenary teams have supervised Russian efforts to meddle in the politics of Ukraine, Syria and various African countries.
The leader of the Libyan team, Maxim ShugaleyHe had been identified in news reports in 2018 trying to pay bribes and spread disinformation to turn elections in Madagascar. Informed by US intelligence, according to a person involved, a militia allied with the provisional government in Tripoli finally arrested Mr. Shugaley and his interpreter. A third operation eluded the capture, Libyan officials said.
After arresting Mr. Shugaley, security officers found a report in his hotel room that his team had sent to Moscow in March last year, shortly before the Hifter-Bolton call. Dossier, a London research center critical of Putin, obtained a copy of the seized report and provided portions to the New York Times. Senior Libyan officials independently authenticated the text.
For several years, Russia provided military supplies to Mr. Hifter and printed millions of dollars in newly minted Libyan currency for distribution.
But the secret report showed that the operatives were much more skeptical of Hifter than the Arab rulers who were advising the White House.
Mr. Hifter, now 76, had recurring health problems. He won few military victories and instead gained territory "buying local tribal groups for the right to place the flag," so that he could "elevate its importance in the eyes of internal and external players," according to the report.
The operatives not only concluded that any advance in Tripoli was almost certain to fail, as an offensive did in 2014, but also warned that Hifter was stubborn and had become increasingly "difficult,quot; for his Russian advisers.
"Hifter is using Russian aid to increase his importance," the agents wrote, but "there is a serious basis to suggest that, in the event of his military victory, Hifter will not be loyal to Russian interests."
The operatives recommended to the Kremlin that it cover its bets on Mr. Hifter allying with Seif al-Islam el-Gaddafi, the former dictator's eldest son. Agents said their "company,quot; had acquired a stake in a pro-Gaddafi satellite network and revitalized its broadcasts.
A longtime partner in Russia under his father, Mr. Gaddafi, now 47, was imprisoned in Libya in 2011 before somehow regaining his freedom. He is now free and planning a return, according to Libyans close to him and western diplomats familiar with intelligence reports on his movements.
But the Russians also identified a new opening with Hifter: The Kremlin should insert paid mercenaries loyal to Russia into its faltering army. Sudanese paramilitary forces were ready to do the job, the agents insisted, and they could give Moscow crucial influence.
Game changer
The mercenary contingents of the The Wagner Group began arriving through Sudan last September, according to western diplomats who track its movements.
"That was the big change," said Ambassador Richard Norland, the US envoy to Libya, in a recent briefing. "It is clear that the Russians see a strategic advantage now in Libya: low risk and high profit."
To deepen its influence, the Kremlin has also organized secret meetings in Moscow between Hifter's supporters and former Qaddafi-era military and security services officers, according to Western diplomats and other analysts who have spoken to Libyan participants.
Musa Ibrahim, a former Gaddafi spokesman, declined to comment on specific meetings in Moscow, but acknowledged that Russia had "gathered,quot; Hifter and Gaddafi's officers, especially since the assault on Tripoli.
This month in anniversary of Mr. Hifter's attack, the United Nations urged to stop the fight to respond to the coronavirus pandemic that is now spreading in Libya.
But Mr. Hifter continued to bomb Tripoli, even targeting a major hospital. And Russian mercenaries have granted Russia a de facto veto over any end to the conflict.
"This has been Russia's dream since World War II," said Fathi Bashagha, the interior minister of the Tripoli government, citing Winston Churchill's wartime statement that Moscow viewed Libya as the "weak point." of Europe.
"To put Russian feet on Libyan soil."
