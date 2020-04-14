'The Voice' is branded to lead Monday ratings, '9-1-1' gets a boost – Deadline

NBC The voice It raised a tenth of the ratings to primetime Monday, earning a rating of 1.6 in the 18-49 adult demographic and 9.76 million viewers. The network also debuted the second season of Songland (0.9, 4.73M), which saw a decrease in the audience of The voice and he was in the demo of his first debut last May.

Fox 9-1-1 (1.5, 7.35M) came back and scored on the demo. These were good numbers for the procedural drama as it had its best rating since October and the second largest audience of the season. Was followed by TMZ investigates the tiger king (1.1, 3.88M), which highlighted the outsized feline figure from the Netflix series that has been the nation's obsession of late.

CBS saw stable ratings for The neighborhood (1.0, 7.16M), Bob Hearts Abishola (0.8, 6.74M) and Bull (0.7, 7.29M), while All get up (0.6, 6.00M) fell one tenth. As for the audience, Bob Hearts Abishola and Bull they both saw their second largest audience of their respective seasons.

ABC saw the debut of two shows: The Bachelor: Listen to your heart (0.7, 2.97M) and the new romantic drama comedy Baker and beauty (0.5, 2.65M).

CW's Monday lineup held steady in the demo with Anyway, who is this line from? (0.2, 963,000) and Rosewell, New Mexico (0.1, 634,000).