The star of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; Joe Exotic supposedly has a secret family!

Netflix's Tiger King revelations continue, and it is now claimed that the owner of an openly gay and imprisoned big cat has a secret wife and son.

"I had children and their son came to work at the zoo the summer I was there, the first summer," said former employee Rick Kirkham during a live question-and-answer session.

"His son Brandon is in the documentary and I am surprised that the documentary did not mention that. Joe treated his son worse than the other employees. He expected more of him, hoped he would take more leadership and do harder work … He had your son sweeping the park instead of giving him a decent job, feeding the animals or something. It was almost as if he regretted having a child, regretted getting married. "

On the show, Exotic is seen marrying her two young husbands at the same time. His ex-wife and son are never mentioned.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence for the plot to kill Carole Baskin, as well as various wildlife violations. Last week, President Donald Trump said he would "seek,quot; a presidential pardon.