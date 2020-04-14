The star of & # 39; Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & # 39 ;, Caterina Scorsone, changes the name of the 4-month-old baby

Instagram

Amelia Shepherd's cartoonist on the hit medical drama series reveals that he and her husband Rob Giles decided to change their baby's nickname four months after birth.

Actress Caterina Scorsone She has changed her four-month-old baby's name after deciding that her original average nickname is better.

Caterina, who plays Amelia Shepherd in a hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy"rang out in 2020 by announcing that she and her husband, Rob giles, he had received his third daughter.

"Arwen is here!" Scorsone captioned an Instagram photo of the newborn with her older sisters, Paloma and Eliza, on December 31, 2019. "Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment. "

However, in a new Instagram post, the star announced that she and Rob had had second thoughts, and will now call Arwen by her middle name, writing alongside a snap from the new mom hugging the baby: "I love my baby. I love books. (By the way, we went by what her middle name was. Lucinda. & # 39; Lucky & # 39; for short). "

Fans were quick to praise the name change: one commented, "Luck is such a cute name stop," while another wrote, "So beautiful."

Scorsone married Giles in 2009, and announced her latest pregnancy last Halloween, on October 31, 2019, with an Instagram reveal on the Addams family theme, and said to fans, "Our family is about to to get even more eccentric. "