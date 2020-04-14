The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has distributed more than $ 1.7 million in emergency aid to union members; 100 requests for help that arrive daily – Deadline

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation continues to be inundated with requests for assistance. His Aid Fund COVID-19 has distributed more than $ 1.7 million in emergency aid to union members across the country, compared to $ 1 million just a week ago, and has about 100 new applications arriving every day. .

Foundation President Courtney B. Vance, in the third of his weekly fireplace chats (watch below), said fundraising efforts continue at an "encouraging pace," but noted that "to make For the greatest good, we all have to work together so that the most vulnerable are cared for first.

“We continue to process applications as fast as we can; There are still a couple of thousand applications pending, with approximately 100 new applications every day, "he told the 160,000 union members." So I humbly ask you, if you can survive for two months, please wait for the application so we can prioritize our brothers and sisters who urgently need money for food, medical bills, or significant financial pressures, and cannot afford to wait. This will allow our team to provide a better service to those who are in crisis now, so as not to hinder the process and that everyone can be attended when they need it. Now is not the time to be afraid. It is time to take care of our neighbors, and together we will prosper again as a community. ”

Here's Vance's video: