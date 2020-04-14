The Rise of Skywalker & # 39; Upset

Walt Disney Images

During a session with the DragCast podcast, the actress who plays Rey in the & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; sequel trilogy He admits he had trouble accepting the backlash in early 2020.

Daisy Ridley He had a terrible start to the year as he could no longer feel the love of the critical "Star Wars" fans, who hated his final film in the franchise.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"It was maimed by critics and fans alike when it opened in late December (19), and Daisy was still struggling with the backlash when 2020 began.

"This last movie was really complicated," said Ridley during a session with the DragCast podcast. "January was not so pleasant. It was strange, I felt that all this love that they had shown us the first time, I thought, 'Where did the love go?'

She adds that she and the cast shared a "love-filled" experience on set, making it even more difficult to accept the tepid response.

"I saw the documentary, making (& # 39; The Skywalker Legacy & # 39;), this week," Ridley continued, referencing the documentary on the Blu-Ray release of the film, "and it's so full of love. , and I think it's so complicated when you're part of something that is so full of love and then people (don't like it). You know, everyone has a right not to like something, but it seems to have changed slightly. "

Ridley admitted that it was difficult for her to avoid articles and negative reactions because they flooded her social media feeds.

"I guess conversations are more public now, so there are things I wouldn't have seen, but honestly trying to scroll through my news feed in January and trying not to see 'Star Wars' stuff, I'd see headlines and I'd say 'Oh my gosh this is so annoying', "he shares.