The professionals of the European Tour warned that they expect significant changes when golf returns | Golf News







European Tour players have been warned of the "profound impact,quot; caused by the suspension of golf during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tour CEO Keith Pelley e-mailed all professional members detailing the significant changes they can expect when competitive golf resumes.

Pelley admits that it is highly likely that prize funds will be cut, while several tournaments will have decreased infrastructure in a condensed schedule that could feature multiple events to be played in the same week.

There has been no regular event on the European Tour since Jorge Campillo won the Qatar Masters in early March, and the next scheduled tournament is currently the BMW International Open in late June.

But more postponements and cancellations are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with Pelley indicating the first week of September as a possible date for the golf tournament to return.

The email to players read: "Our tour has enjoyed a significant period of growth in recent years, in terms of prize funds, game opportunities and the general standard of our events, as well as our streaming product.

"The coronavirus impact has stopped this rapid momentum in its tracks and will, in fact, require us to reevaluate many elements. Therefore, you must be prepared for when we return to play;

The tournament schedule and infrastructure may look radically different from what you're used to. Many of the things you've become accustomed to, such as first-class player lounges or car courtesy services, will likely take on a different look, if they are present.

The prize funds will also be very different. The reality is that the pandemic will have a profound financial impact on the tour, as will many of our partners, in both sponsorship and broadcast areas.

We are looking for options like (a) multiple tournaments in the same location; (b) two tournaments in the same week, or three in a fortnight; or (c) three or four consecutive UK tournaments with a "quarantine,quot; period of 14 days before that to allow non-UK players to come and self-isolate in advance, if that health requirement is still in place then.

Pelley also revealed that the Tour "was simply not in a position,quot; to assist players and caddies with finances during the sport shutdown, something the PGA Tour has been able to maintain. Pelley is reported to have agreed to a pay cut, and some European Tour employees have been suspended.