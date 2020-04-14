The premiere of season 3 of & # 39; Killing Eve & # 39; Attracts 1.1 Million Total Viewers on BBC America and AMC – Deadline

The third season of Killing Eva, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, got off to a solid start, averaging 1.1 million viewers on BBC America and AMC at its Sunday premiere, 424,000 of them in the adult demographic 25-54, 330,000 adults 18- 49.

That decreased -9% in viewers since the second season premiere on April 7, 2019, decreased -4% in 25-54 and increased + 1% in adults 18-49.

Vs. Killing EvaIn season 2 averages, season 3 premiere rose + 4% in total viewers, rose + 8% in adults ages 25-54, and rose + 12% in adults ages 18-49, marking the Only season-over-season growth of any According to AMC, the cable drama returned during the 2019/2020 television season on shows 25-54 and 18-49, and the fastest growth in total viewership.

Still, given the booming television audience during the pandemic as Americans stay home, there could be an even bigger ratings boost since the second season premiere, also on BBC America and AMC.

Sunday's premiere, which also increased 33% since the end of the second season in viewers and 29% in 18-49, dominated social media as the # 1 show of the day.

The third season continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now desperately trying to live their lives without their preferred drug. For Villanelle (Comer), the jobless killer, Eve (Oh) is dead. For Eve, the former MI6 agent hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. Everything seems fine until a shocking and personal death puts them on a collision course again. The journey back to each other will cost both friends, family, and loyalties … and perhaps a part of their souls. Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia also star.

The season 3 cast also includes Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac, and Evgenia Dodina.

Killing Eva It is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and distributed by Endeavor Content.