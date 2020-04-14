The power of fans behind the Tottenham permit reversal, says Jamie Carragher Football News

"Daniel Levy has bowed to pressure, whether from top-tier players as some reports say, but I also believe that the confidence of Tottenham Hotspur supporters has played a huge role in reversing this decision."



















Speaking on The Football Show, Jamie Carragher says Tottenham supporters deserve praise for pressuring his club to reverse its decision to suspend some non-playing staff members.

Jamie Carragher has praised the confidence of Tottenham Hotspur supporters for their part in reversing the Spurs' decision regarding the government's suspension plan.

Tottenham president Daniel Levy said in late March that they would cut 550 staff members' wages by 20 percent, while using the government scheme with a number of employees suspended during the outbreak.

That decision drew widespread criticism and scrutiny and Tottenham made a U-turn on Monday, claiming that all non-playing staff "will receive 100 percent of their salary in April and May," following a recent reversal also by Liverpool.

It was a call Carragher received, who pointed to fan power as a key reason behind the decision.

He told The Football Show the Sky Sports News"I was happy. I can't say anything different than when Liverpool made that decision. I think a lot of people in the game thought it was typical of Daniel Levy – Newcastle did the same."

"Levy has bowed to pressure, either from high-level players as some reports say, but I also believe that the confidence of Tottenham Hotspur supporters has played a huge role in reversing this decision. You want to be proud of your football club and I think that the situation in which certain clubs have found themselves has embarrassed their fans as much as anything else.

"I am grateful that Tottenham have changed it, it took them longer than Liverpool, but it shows the large part that fans can play in the decisions their clubs make, so a great well done for the Spurs, Daniel Levy, the older players, but also for the Supporters. " Trust, who I think has played an important role. "

Companion Sky Sports Expert Graeme Souness added: "The club will be thinking about how long the lockdown will last, the cash flow situation, and will seek to cut corners and save money. They must have thought it was the obvious way, but it is not a good look. has failed but has been corrected in the end. "