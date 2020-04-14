The news is making people feel anxious. You will never believe what they are reading instead.

Although it can be difficult to see beyond the daily deluge of devastating headlines, there is a lot of good news in the world right now, and a keen interest in reading it.

Good news Instagram accounts such as @TanksGoodNews and @GoodNews_Movement have seen follower counts skyrocket in recent weeks. In late March, actor John Krasinski featured a "good news news network,quot; on YouTube; In one week, Some Good News exceeded 1.5 million subscribers and 25 million visits. Google searches for "good news,quot; shot up a month ago and have only continued to rise.

"We've seen an unprecedented level of growth in the past four weeks," said Lucia Knell, director of brand partnerships at Upworthy, who noted that the company saw 65 percent growth in Instagram followers and a 47 percent increase in Percent visits to the site page in March, compared to the previous month.

Upworthy was founded in 2012 with a commitment to tell positive stories. At the time, Facebook's algorithm seemed to favor inspiring clickbaity headlines; you can remember seeing them in your entire feed. But in 2013, Upworthy and other good news sites saw page drops drop considerably after Facebook tweaked its algorithm.