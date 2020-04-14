The news is making people feel anxious. You will never believe what they are reading instead.

Although it can be difficult to see beyond the daily deluge of devastating headlines, there is a lot of good news in the world right now, and a keen interest in reading it.
Good news Instagram accounts such as @TanksGoodNews and @GoodNews_Movement have seen follower counts skyrocket in recent weeks. In late March, actor John Krasinski featured a "good news news network,quot; on YouTube; In one week, Some Good News exceeded 1.5 million subscribers and 25 million visits. Google searches for "good news,quot; shot up a month ago and have only continued to rise.
"We've seen an unprecedented level of growth in the past four weeks," said Lucia Knell, director of brand partnerships at Upworthy, who noted that the company saw 65 percent growth in Instagram followers and a 47 percent increase in Percent visits to the site page in March, compared to the previous month.
Upworthy was founded in 2012 with a commitment to tell positive stories. At the time, Facebook's algorithm seemed to favor inspiring clickbaity headlines; you can remember seeing them in your entire feed. But in 2013, Upworthy and other good news sites saw page drops drop considerably after Facebook tweaked its algorithm.
Major news organizations (including The New York Times) have created their own good news properties over the years. Now, more than ever, readers are seeing a need for them.
"It has just been an avalanche of people writing and saying how much they need these stories or reading a story and the tears are running down their faces," said Allison Klein, who directs Inspired Life blog at The Washington Post. "People constantly say thank you for showing something that made them not feel terrible."
Offer and demand
David Beard, executive editor of National Geographic newsletters, said the demand for good news right now is unlike anything he's seen before. "People are looking for a reason to continue," he said.
In response, National Geographic has created two newsletters with good news. One is focused on children and families. The other is a coronavirus-free newsletter titled Your Weekly Escape. "I think of it as a meditation app, but it's journalism," said Beard. Both newsletters "were a reaction to this onslaught of terrible news," he said.
The Washington Post also strives to meet demand. In addition to regularly posting stories on Inspired Life, the company converted its weekly good news bulletin, The Optimist (which Mr. Beard developed on staff) into a bi-weekly submission, and created The Daily Break, which highlights an improvement story per day
The good news has also been of great help to independent publishers. Lori Lakin Hutcherson, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Good Black News said the stories on its site have spread "like a wildfire,quot; recently.
"Just looking at the actions and clicking," he said, "these are stories that have been about 12 times more popular than the standard." Good Black News has always attracted a steady audience of black readers, Lakin Hutcherson said, but in the past two months it has seen an influx of interest outside of its usual demographics.
Branden Harvey, the founder of @GoodGoodGoodCo, said that by searching for these stories, readers are not necessarily looking to escape the news. "More than just wanting to be distracted from Covid, they want a genuine sense of hope in the response to Covid," he said.
"It's not that people don't want news about the coronavirus," said Lakin Hutcherson. "They just want news about it that is more positive or shows that people come together and fight this and offer ways that people can help."
Uplifting memes for Covid-19
Just as Facebook powered the good news in the early 2010s, Instagram has become a place for positive stories to proliferate. The good news has spread across popular meme accounts in recent weeks, and various account managers have begun exchanging positive stories in a group chat.
George Resch, a member of the Instagram meme world known online as @ Tank.Sinatra, created a good news account in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey. He posts through platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, but said Instagram is where posts work best. "I am seeing more growth on my page than I have seen in the first year," he said.
The team behind World Record Egg recently featured a good news Instagram account called @Sunny_Side_News. The account skyrocketed to over 162,000 followers in one week without any promotion.
The most popular good news accounts focus on delivering coronavirus-related stories with a positive and productive message.
Alissa Kahn-Whelan, founder of @Sunny_Side_News, said she thinks carefully about framing stories to ease stress on readers and encourage sharing.
"We tend not to use negative language," he said. "The other day I could have used the word 'death' in the headline. I thought, do I want someone to scroll to see the word death? Instead, I used 'lost lives.' But the editors of good news said the news that Being too positively framed can also end up alienating readers.
"There is a line," said Mr. Resch. "You can't seem so preacher and cheesy."
Verification of factual content
Often the most widely shared good news articles are unsubstantiated. National Geographic, meanwhile, has been vigilant in correcting the record. A story sparked by a tweet about swans returning to Venice's canals amassed hundreds of thousands of retweets, but quickly fell apart under scrutiny. And when images of a hand-washing orangutan began to spread on social media, urging viewers to "be more like Sandra," writer Natasha Daly informed readers that the video was real but had nothing. to do with public health measures; It was filmed in November 2019.
"For these stories to really have lasting power, they have to be rigorous journalism," said Klein of The Washington Post. "We didn't just get a cool video or tweet from the Internet."
Non-traditional media companies like @TanksGoodNews and @Sunny_Side_News also do their part to verify the stories before posting them on Instagram.
"It is a huge responsibility to use their platform to share news, so we always want to be very strict with our sources and make sure we check everything," said Ms. Kahn-Whelan.
Kristi Carter, the founder and C.E.O. of Global Positive News Network said its website only quotes reputable sources when adding news. The company is also pushing original content that isn't news, such as interviews with nonprofits and startups that are making changes in the world. Ms. Carter plans to host a podcast this month, in which she will interview actresses and entrepreneurs on ways to stay positive during the pandemic.
News for the public good
News publishers often use metadata to keep advertising out of tragedy articles. And the brands that advertise on their websites now appear to be taking a similar tactic, using software to restrict their ads from appearing alongside news of the coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reported in April.
Theoretically, good news should provide a safe space for brands, but some good news sites are also feeling the advertiser crisis.
"Our advertisers are not sure what will happen in a month or two, so they are holding their money right now," said Harvey of @GoodGoodGoodCo. "We are seeing far fewer brands willing to pull the trigger."
Administrators of good news accounts on Instagram say they have not yet monetized their accounts, despite their popularity. For some, it is a matter of principle.
"I haven't made a penny," said Michelle Figueroa, who runs @GoodNews_Movement.
"I don't monetize," said Mauro Gotti, the founder of @The_Happy_Broadcast. "I reject 100 percent of incoming requests because I want to keep it focused on the goal of improving mental health."
Ms. Klein said she doesn't see interest in the good news slow down soon. Across the country, people are still isolated, stressed, and distressed.
"Social media generates a lot of traffic on the good news," he said, "especially now when everyone is trapped in their home. While in the past someone might have scrolled through a headline that could be a good story, now they could stop. and click on it. "
"There are so many ways this pandemic is affecting people's lives," said Lakin Hutcherson, "but one thing we all have in common is the need to alleviate it."
