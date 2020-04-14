The most unexpected secrets behind the longest celebrity marriages

Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
Celebrities have acquired a reputation for rapidly rotating relationships, the game of fame does not always lead to maintaining a stable love life.
On the other hand, if you know Mr. or Mrs. Right, it will take more than crazy schedules, duels and temptation, Everywhere, to break a couple.
"People say, 'God, it must be hard to stay married in show business.' I think it's hard to stay married anywhere, but if you marry the right person, it could work." Tom Hanks, who has been married to a second wife Rita Wilson for almost 32 years, he reflected on The specification in 2016
But regardless of what two people are supposed to be like, relationships require work and efforts must be made to ensure that minor issues don't become important and that the spark that brought them together doesn't fade away entirely. If you look at some of the longest-lasting couples in Hollywood, you realize that they all have to have certain things in common, but of course the details of what those points are in common: values, sense of humor, energy level, faith etc. they are uniquely yours. Once those things come together, couples have to be creative.
"We were friends for two years before going out on a date. She knew what kind of person I was, what my morale was, what my priorities were, and vice versa." Freddie Prinze Jr. he said to E! News about falling in love with his wife of now more than 17 years, Sarah Michelle Gellar. "We already knew all the other person's failings."
There are quite a few common ingredients when it comes to the secrets of longest relationships in Hollywood, many of them having to do with how couples fight, actually. Listening is usually pretty key, as is laughing at each other. Oh, and we like them! The simple fact that we still like each other a lot comes up a lot.
"We were friends first,quot; Beyoncé has said about it and Jay Z, together for about 18 years and married for 12.
But there are also definitely some more wacky additions to the mix that you might not have expected to be so essential to lasting love. Because like Barbara Streisandwho has been married to James Brolin For nearly 22 years, say so when you reached your two-decade milestone: "Twenty years in Hollywood is like 50 years in Chicago."
This is how these lifelong couples have kept it together:
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 520px,quot; data-width = "520,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201581 / rs_634x792-150901135229-634-smg-freddie-prinze-anniversary-pic.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 633867″ alt=”Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze, Jr.”/>
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar
We know what they have been doing since they moved in together.
"Separate Bathrooms," Gellar revealed the importance of a little distance on Today. "I feel like there are certain things that should be kept as your own and that you never need to know. Also, maybe possibly a separate shopping credit card or if you're a kid, maybe a separate gaming card, so no you have to see how much video games cost. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2014018 / rs_634x1024-140118171304-634.rita-wilson-tom-hanks-sag-awards-011814.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 392583″ alt=”Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, SAG Awards 2014″/>
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks
"We learned the secret to happiness from each other a long time ago and that always tells the truth," said Hanks, married to Wilson since 1988, in March 2017.
But of course everyone wants to pick the brain of the two-time Oscar winner about marriage, the two considered a golden couple in a business where romantic relationships tend to have a much shorter lifespan.
"We give each other a natural sense of support for whatever the other wants to pursue," he said in 2016. "Our marriage does not require great work. We have been married for 28 years and have dug a lot for each other. the other,quot;. That is its main theme. "We just like each other. You start there," Hanks said in 2015 as well. (And we'll bet several versions of that old chestnut have popped up many times over the years.)
The expression of concern when they became the most famous people in the world to test positive for COVID-19 in March 2020, leading them to isolation in Australia while they recovered, further cemented their status as Mr. and Mrs. National Treasure.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017114 / rs_1024x759-171204115517-1024-bono-ali-hewson.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 868413″ alt=”Bono, Ali Hewson “/>
Francois Durand / Getty Images
Bono and Ali Hewson
The U2 leader had his first date with his future wife in Dublin in 1976 when they were just a couple of teenagers and they finally married in 1982. Fully aware of how rock stardom has affected countless marriages over the years, Bonus said Entertainment tonight in 2016, "We feel like the red carpet has kept us close. If things are going around, we say, 'Let's do the red carpet, certainly'."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20161020 / rs_634x1024-161120115256-634.david-victoria-beckham.cm.112016.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 767379″ alt=”David Beckham, Victoria Beckham”/>
Karwai Tang / WireImage
David and Victoria Beckham
Victoria, looking serious, married to the model and now a soccer star retired since 1999, said Vogue Netherlands back in 2017, "We had so much fun together. If I was really as miserable as I see myself in some of those paparazzi photos, my kids wouldn't be as happy as they are. And I certainly wouldn't be married anymore." "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017126 / rs_634x1024-170226181633-634-nick-offerman-megan-mullally-oscars-vanity-fair-after-party-022617.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 791321″ alt=”Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, Oscar 2017, Vanity Fair After Party”/>
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally
When asked if they had any advice for other married couples, or for newly started couples, Mullally said GQ, "& # 39; F – k & # 39; seems to be the key. We have a two-week rule. We are never more than two weeks apart. Simply not being separated by Jurassic time periods seems to help. And no child will probably help batch . "
"Well, we are two humans trying to get along, just like any relationship, so I would say I get a lot out of it by closing my trap and listening," said Offerman, always the philosopher. Today about making it work with his wife of 14 years. "Engagement always leads to more kisses much faster than stubbornness."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017214 / rs_634x1024-170314113313-634.melissa-mccarthy.cm.31417.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 795442″ alt=”Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy, SXSW”/>
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for SXSW
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Eleven years married, maybe, and around 16 years who had been together when they sat down with Ellen DeGeneres in March 2017, McCarthy said: "I think what shouldn't make me laugh maybe makes me laugh, there are certain very strange things."
Like Falcone's hypochondria! "We can have seven or eight blood pressure cuffs in our house," McCarthy revealed.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016521 / rs_634x1024-160621051055-634.Sarah-Jessica-Parker-Matthew-Broderick-JR-062116.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 728670″ alt=”Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker”/>
Taylor Hill / GC Images
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
"I think keeping talking, I know how cliche it is. Too much silence is definitely not a good idea," offered Broderick, who has been married to Parker since 1997, in 2014.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201407 / rs_634x1024-140107100704-634.candace-cameron-valeri-bure-010714.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 386699″ alt=”Candace Cameron Bure, Valeri Bure”/>
Craig Barritt / Getty Images
Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure
the Fuller House Star doesn't care if some of the things her Russian-born husband says are overlooked.
"It's probably good when your spouse speaks a language you don't know," Cameron Bure told E! Exclusive news in a recent interview. "Because when they get very angry, he only speaks Russian and I don't know what he's saying, so he never offends me."
The actress and mother of three also told us that she and Bure, married in 1996, take a vacation every year without the children, "at least for a weekend, because the time alone is too short." .
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171018 / rs_634x1024-171118201138-634.michael-douglas-catherine-zeta-jones.ct.111817.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 863750″ alt=”Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas”/>
Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
"Be kind, kind, have careful ears," said Zeta-Jones. Extra about the key to their 17-year marriage after surviving the usual ups and downs, plus health problems and a brief separation.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201712 / rs_634x1024-170202100153-634.Faith-Hill-Tim-McGraw-JR-020217.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 784426″ alt=”Faith Hill, Tim McGraw”/>
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
"I'm just saying 'yes, ma'am' a lot," McGraw joked in April 2017 about the key to his success. Married since October 1996, the first two countries cannot have enough of each other.
"Well, she is very tolerant, I think that is probably the main reason." Today in November. But upon reaching the brass tacks, he said, "First and foremost, you should be able to argue and you should be able to have arguments or shout parties or whatever."
"Yes, that's fun sometimes," Hill admitted. "I know how to push buttons like this.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20161018 / rs_634x1024-161118072400-634.Will-Smith-Jada-Pinkett-Smith-Tom-Cruise-Katie-Holmes-Wedding-JR-111816.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 and output quality = 90 "data-id =" 767048″ alt=”Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Wedding”/>
Salvatore Laporta / Getty Images
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith
"I think the secret is just friendship," Pinkett Smith said in July, prepared to celebrate 20 years of certainly unconventional marriage to Smith on December 31, 2017. "You have to go and find your happiness. The hardest part is getting married. "
Although Smith initially attributed it to "just not giving up,quot; at the end of the day in 2015, he offered a similar view on the importance of taking your own path. Rather than expressly working on their relationship, the actor said, "We only work on ourselves individually, and then introduce ourselves to each other better than before."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017817 / rs_1024x759-170917210428-1024.nicole-kidman-keith-urban-emmys-candids.ct.091717.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "846563″ alt=”Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, 2017 Emmy, Candids”/>
John Salangsang / Invision for the Television Academy / AP Images
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
It can't just be the way he looks at it, can it?
Well almost. "Just love. Just love each other, produce love," said Kidman, who married Urban in 2006, in 2016. "We like each other, too. That works."
But also, "We always consider the 'we'. We say: 'Is this going to be good for us?' It is the simplest phrase, but it works." Also, "I have an amazing husband who is so willing to get on planes and fly places, even if it's for one night."
They also don't send emails and limit their text messages to text messages. "Just phone calls," Urban said in Ellen in 2013. "What I really love … Maybe a text. Maybe a cool guy, you know … that type of text."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20161013 / rs_634x1024-161113074147-634.warren-beatty-anette-bening.cm.111316.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 765567″ alt=”Governors Awards 2016, Annette Bening, Warren Beatty”/>
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
Annette Bening and Warren Beatty
Of course, what would apparently be the most complicated mission: how did Bening manages to get Hollywood's most infamous bachelor established in 1992? "It is one of the simplest answers."
In December 2016, Bening attributed what is now his 25-year marriage to "respect."
"I like respect," he said in Today. "But I also think that in some ways we are very different, in some ways we are alike. But the differences, I think, help us and there is some fire there."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 423px,quot; data-width = "423,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016318 / rs_634x973-160418103331-634.2tribeca-film-festival-red-carpet.ls.41816.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 710537″ alt=”Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Tribeca Film Festival”/>
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
"The phrase & # 39; this will also happen & # 39; is such an important phrase when you are in the first years of your wedding. Every argument, every disagreement, seems to be the end of the universe and it really is not," said Ripa, who always shares his funniest marital anecdotes in Live, he told AOL.com with the utmost seriousness in 2015.
And of course, as he told Andy Cohen in 2014: "We love each other very much. I love my husband. I think he is amazing. We've been together a long time. We try to do spicy things all together." time."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201741 / rs_634x1024-170501164504-634.Hugh-Jackman-Deborra-Lee-Furness-Met-Gala-New-York.kg.050117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output- quality = 90 "data-id =" 807005″ alt=”Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee Furness, 2017 Met Gala, Couples”/>
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
"Meditation!" the couple, married since 1996, told simultaneously Persons.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201744 / rs_1024x759-170504131905-1024-goldie-hawn-kurt-russell-walk-of-fame.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 808285″ alt=”Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell”/>
Stewart Cook / Variety / REX / Shutterstock
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Partners for 35 years, they are considered married in our starry eyes.
"Love, gratitude, compassion, because sometimes every man or woman will drive their partner crazy. Family. Fun. Laughter. Sex," Hawn provided his laundry list. Persons in March 2017. "If you don't encourage that, and remember, you're done."
Not Getting married also helped, as far as Hawn is concerned.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201767 / rs_634x1024-170707122215-634.Jamie-Lee-Curtis-Christopher-Guest.kg.070717.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 827066″ alt=”Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Guest, 2016″/>
Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic
Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest
"Do not divorce,quot;, the actress, who has been married since 1984 to the false documentary teacher, complained Today in 2015. "It's kind of fascinating. I could write a book about marriage called Do not go"
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2015018 / rs_634x1024-150118104941-634.Kevin-Bacon-Kyra-Sedgwick-TCA.jl.011815.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 540816″ alt=”Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon”/>
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
"I'm going to embarrass my kids, sex is important," said Sedgwick, married to Bacon since 1988. Red Book in 2012. "Sex is really important. That desire is there."
Bacon, talking to Entertainment tonight in 2015, however, he gets the last word on the subject.
"Whatever you do," said the actor, "don't listen to celebrities for advice on how to stay married. That's my secret."
But not so fast, Kevin Bacon. You never know where you could get wellness advice when it comes to marital longevity.
"We don't have separate toilets," Cameron Bure told E! News, laughing at the revelation of Sarah Michelle Gellar. "I like that."
(Originally posted on December 5, 2017 at 6 a.m. PT)
%MINIFYHTML5b444b7ddfb68f3b66dd6545ef93a7a214%