The most unexpected secrets behind the longest celebrity marriages

Celebrities have acquired a reputation for rapidly rotating relationships, the game of fame does not always lead to maintaining a stable love life.

%MINIFYHTML5b444b7ddfb68f3b66dd6545ef93a7a280% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

On the other hand, if you know Mr. or Mrs. Right, it will take more than crazy schedules, duels and temptation, Everywhere, to break a couple.

"People say, 'God, it must be hard to stay married in show business.' I think it's hard to stay married anywhere, but if you marry the right person, it could work." Tom Hanks, who has been married to a second wife Rita Wilson for almost 32 years, he reflected on The specification in 2016