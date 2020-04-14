The Manchester United team evaluated: Who will stay or go this summer? The | Football news





Paul Pogba, David de Gea and more … who stays and who goes to Manchester United?

Despite the postponement of football and the uncertainty about the next transfer window, Manchester United will continue to work on its list of possible newcomers and who will leave to make room.

At this stage, it's hard to figure out what impact the pandemic will have on your transfer plans, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a good idea about his current squad and how the land is for each of them during the summer.

United were 11 games undefeated before the postponement; winning nine, scoring 28 goals and conceding just two, and keeping nine clean sheets, a sequence that might have somewhat altered the thinking behind the scenes.

So what conclusions could they have reached? Who stays and who is most likely to leave Old Trafford? James Cooper assesses the 30 members of the United First Team team …

David De Gea

David de Gea has suffered questions about his role as Manchester United's No. 1

By his own admission, the 29-year-old Spaniard fought for form at the start of the campaign, which may be due to the departure of his goalkeeping mentor Emilio Álvarez and the dispute over a new contract, which eventually forced him to re-commit. until at least 2022.

Although he has made some uncharacteristic mistakes this year and last, he became the seventh Premier League goalkeeper to reach 100 clean sheets at a club last month, and he has done so in 28 percent of games this season, even better than most of its rivals

VERDICT: Stays

Sergio Romero

The 33-year-old is arguably one of the best deputy goalkeepers in the game and retains a popular presence in Carrington and among the fan base. Some 11 clean sheets from 14 outings this season alone, one more than De Gea, show just how dependable a substitute is and he still has one year left on his contract plus the option to extend it for another.

VERDICT: Stays

Dean Henderson

One of United's has flourished on a second loan period at another Premier League club, Sheffield United, and he is subsequently mentioned as one of England's best emerging goalkeepers, after keeping 11 clean sheets for Chris's team. Wilder this season. At just 23 years old, there is likely to be another loan period with the key question left where his development will be best suited. He has two years left on his contract plus an option, but playing regular Premier League football should be a priority.

VERDICT: lends itself

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka has had a real upbringing in his first season, taking off from the blocks before a light dip and then another revival lately, reminding fans why Solskjaer was so determined to catch him. The 22-year-old has made 36 appearances, just 10 less than the number he earned in three seasons at Crystal Palace, and has the third-best tackle rate in the Premier League with 3.8 per game, as well as the most interceptions. in United this term. With four years remaining on his deal plus an option, he has plenty of time to improve further.

VERDICT: Stays

Phil Jones

Two Premier League starts with just eight appearances total this season are likely to show what the land is like for the 28-year-old, who is one of United's best-served players. He hasn't worn a red shirt since scoring in the FA Cup hitting Tranmere in January and other players have come to the fore, including a resurgent Eric Bailly. He'll go if another club offers him regular football, but with three years remaining on a four-year extension, signed while Solskjaer was in interim charge last year, a permanent deal will be a challenge for any buyer.

VERDICT: going

Chris Smalling

The 30-year-old's decision to make a one-year loan change to Rome appears to have been inspired, opening more doors than closing them and putting his name back in the fold of England. The Roma want to sign it permanently, but now they have other suitors too. He will also be aware that his chances in United's first team are likely to be even more limited next season if Solskjaer chooses to sign another central defender in the summer. Smalling has proven too adept at waiting on the Old Trafford wings any longer.

VERDICT: going

Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof started the second half of the season well

The performances of the international Swedish have been much more consistent in the second part of the campaign and he seems to be building a true understanding with Harry Maguire. In fact, his tackling stats are surpassed only by his boss and Lindelof has the best pass completion figures of any of his club rivals at 85.6 percent. The 25-year-old signed a new long-term contract until at least 2024 and appears to have secured the place as Maguire's first-choice partner.

VERDICT: Stays

Harry maguire

Now captain, the world's most expensive center back (£ 80 million) has settled into high-profile living at Old Trafford and has statistically become the club's best defender when it comes to tackles (1.1), interceptions (1.9 ) and free spaces (4.5) for 90 minutes. His first goal for United was also one of the most important, at Tranmere in the FA Cup, helping to get some of Solskjaer's attention during a difficult streak of results. You still have another five years to reach your agreement plus an option.

VERDICT: Stays

Eric Bailly

The Ivory Coast defender may have returned to Solskjaer's plans, having been in a position to think his time at the club was coming to an end after he limped off the epic Champions League victory at Paris St Germain to only 36 minutes of the game. His 79 appearances in four years illustrate how injury-prone he is, but, if he can keep fit, he now represents Lindelof's most serious competition at center and has two years left on his contract.

VERDICT: Stays

Red frames

It's hard to believe that the 30-year-old is still owned by United after just 10 starts in the past two seasons, and his last-minute appearance against Brighton in November was more than likely his last. Rojo, who has one year left on his contract with United plus an option, is currently on loan with his former club Estudiantes in Argentina and manager Juan Sebastián Verón, the former United midfielder, is eager to keep it permanently.

VERDICT: going

Axel Tuanzebe

The 22-year-old impressed in six Premier League starts when he was pushed aside to cover an injury crisis in December, but retired again due to his own subsequent hit. It has been a frustrating season for him, but he is held in high esteem at Old Trafford, and he has in his favor that he can play anywhere on the backline. You have two years left on your deal plus an option.

VERDICT: Stays

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has found new competition on the left side with the appearance of Brandon Williams

At just 24 years old, Shaw has found some of his most consistent form in a red shirt this season, perhaps sparked by the appearance of Brandon Williams. Last season's Player of the Year has also shown a new versatility to play as one of the three centrals when Solskjaer has favored that system, and with three years remaining on his contract, plus an option, his future at the club seems be insured.

VERDICT: Stays

Brandon Williams

A candidate for United's season breakthrough, the 19-year-old academy graduate has quickly adapted to first-team life and his determination and tenacity have made him popular with fans. His competition has helped improve Shaw and, with two more years on his deal, Williams' appearance has probably done more than enough to persuade Solskjaer that he doesn't need another left back this summer.

VERDICT: Stays

Diogo Dalot

The 21-year-old's prospects are a challenge to predict and were hampered by the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Supporters would probably say they haven't seen the best of him yet, but they also weren't disappointed when asked. His youth and rhythm are similar to Solskjaer's plans, so he will probably be given another chance, but it depends on how happy Dalot is with playing Wan-Bissaka's second violin, still three years to the Portuguese agreement.

VERDICT: Stays

Timothy Fosu-Mensah

He may not have played for Manchester United since the last game of the 2016/17 season, but Fosu-Mensah is still only 22 years old and has also played for the Dutch national team. The defender spent two loan periods at Crystal Palace and most recently at Fulham, where he suffered a severe knee injury that kept him out of action for the past year. The Fosu-Mensah option has been activated and you now have a season to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his worth.

VERDICT: Stays

Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic has recovered from an injury

Matic's career at Old Trafford seemed to be coming to an end when he endured more than two months on the bench, and his contract expired in the summer. But he has since returned to the first team and signed another one-year contract extension after another strip of injuries denied him a move elsewhere in January. Their title-winning experience with Chelsea and Benfica is something the Solskjaer youth team is light on and there have been talks about the possibility of extending their deal beyond 2021.

VERDICT: Stays

Fred

The 27-year-old was emerging as the player everyone expected to see before soccer was postponed, and the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January seemed to energize him further. And his numbers backed him, too, with more interceptions (1.4) and tackles (2.2) per game than any of his midfield rivals, and an average of three successful pots per game. Fred still has three years left on his deal plus the option of one more year.

VERDICT: Stays

Scott McTominay

It says all about McTominay that the knee injury that ruled him out for two months in early 2020 was seen as a hammer blow. Few have spent more time at the club (18 years old), so he has a clear understanding of what it takes to be a United player and what it takes to help the team return to the top. The Scottish international has become one of the most vocal leaders of the team despite being only 23 years old and still has three years left on his contract plus an option.

VERDICT: Stays

Jesse Lingard

Lingard seemed to be playing with the weight of the world on his shoulders recently, in stark contrast to his "free-spirited,quot; nature in the past. Sometimes circumstances on and off the pitch change things to the point that a relationship comes to an end, and a player is forced to find new pastures. By connecting with super agent Mino Raiola, Lingard has found one of the best to provide him with a move, and his contractual situation, with just one more year and an option, makes him more manageable if Solskjaer is happy to let him go. .

VERDICT: going

Juan kill

Juan Mata scored in United's last game before the coronavirus outbreak stopped football

The few players over the age of 30 on the Solskjaer team play a critical role, part of which is helping younger players find their feet and develop in the right direction. Mata leads by example and, although his playing time is limited, he has still provided three goals and five assists, and appreciates his role in caring for the younger players. He currently has one more year of that, plus an option.

VERDICT: Stays

Andreas Pereira

Solskjaer was sure of the 24-year-old's credentials last summer to award him a new four-year contract, plus an option, but he now faces a great challenge trying to secure a place over Bruno Fernandes and any other creative talent who the club could contribute this summer. If you have the opportunity, you need to take advantage of it and stay consistent if your stay is long.

VERDICT: Stays

Dan james

With 32 starts in all competitions, impressing on the front line, James has had a successful start in life at Old Trafford, having perhaps more playing time than expected due to injury. In his first season in the Premier League since signing a five-year contract with Swansea, the Wales winger has shown signs of real potential, but will be delighted at the break right now, after an intense learning curve in just his second full season. in senior soccer.

VERDICT: Stays

Angel Gomes

The midfielder is at a crossroads with his contract expired this summer. United is willing to offer him a new contract after signing six of his academy peers for long-term deals in the past 13 months, and Gomes has also made positive noises. But he hasn't been given the first-team opportunities to enhance his burgeoning youthful reputation, so it might make sense for him to go on loan if he decides to re-commit to the club.

VERDICT: lends itself

Bruno Fernandes

What remains to be said about Bruno? It has breathed new life into the United first-team squad, raised the bar for everything around it, and is still getting used to life in the Premier League after its move in January from Sporting Lisbon. Solskjaer may have found someone special here, who has given fans new hope that recruitment will continue in the right direction.

VERDICT: Stays

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has rarely been far from speculation about his future

This is the most difficult to call. Right now there may be more compelling arguments for Pogba to stay rather than leave, focused on the costly economy for any club to sign, especially given the current financial cost of the coronavirus. But he hasn't kicked a ball in 2020 yet, he only made eight appearances all season and has only one year left on his contract, plus a one-year option.

On paper, adding his name to the team seems to strengthen him, but it could be equally attractive to the club to find a player with similar attributes and requiring less maintenance. For the first time since returning to Old Trafford, it can be argued that Manchester United has the upper hand in this relationship and it will be up to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to decide on Pogba's fate.

VERDICT: Stays

Marcus Rashford

Rashford is another reminder that United's youth talent conveyor belt still works. He scored 19 goals in 24 appearances before the injury, continuing that ruthless streak under United's own striker at Solskjaer, whom he would hope would help develop his game further over the next three years of his contract, which also contains an optional year. .

VERDICT: Stays

Anthony Martial

He could be a player who divides Manchester United fans more than most, but the long-term deal Martial signed in January 2019, which still has at least four years left, was evidence that Solskjaer sees the star of France as part of his long-term strategy alongside Marcus Rashford, and that remains the case after scoring 16 goals this season, his highest single-season record so far. Only Rashford outshines his successful dribble rate of 1.71 by 90 minutes as well.

VERDICT: Stays

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood has impressed in his first full season with Manchester United's first team

Another promising academy graduate, who has scored more goals (12) than Dan James and Juan Mata combined operating from the right flank, although he hasn't created as many opportunities. The 18-year-old has a long-term future at the club, with three years remaining on his contract plus an option, and his equal ability on both feet makes him an especially exciting prospect.

VERDICT: Stays

Odion Ighalo

The 30-year-old is scheduled to return to Shanghai Shenhua on loan this summer, but Solskjaer would like to stay with him and the Nigerian striker would like to stay. He has scored four goals in his last five appearances and shows the surprising instincts that Solskjaer wants his other leaders to be perfected, it also helps make Igahlo a huge Manchester United fan.

VERDICT: Stays

Tahith Chong

The 20-year-old's future seemed uncertain before signing a new two-year agreement (more choice) in March. Chong has not started the Premier League yet, but he has appeared 12 times in all competitions this season and would probably benefit from a loan period to give the first team more minutes and toughen it up a bit.

VERDICT: lends itself

Alexis Sanchez

United faces a big dilemma when it comes to Sanchez and, like Pogba's puzzle, it is the economy that makes it impossible to solve, especially when combined with the unknown financial situation soccer faces when it returns. The nature of the Chilean deal means that it would cost huge sums and that his loan to Inter Milan has not gone as planned in the field. Solskjaer said Sanchez would return to the club this summer and "prove that people are wrong," but what else could he have said when it looks like United might be stuck with him?

VERDICT: Stays