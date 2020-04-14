The latest fans of Blac Chyna's street photos: people compare her to a wax figure: "Scary night!"

Blac Chyna was recently photographed while probably running errands or shopping. Her fans were surprised to see her look, and many of them said that she no longer looked like her.

Take a look at the photos The Shade Room has posted below.

One commenter said, "OMG, someone said he looks like the Emperor's New Groove Yzma and I can't see him," and someone else posted this: "He looks like a ghost." 👻 ’

Some other people said that this is not even Chyna.

A follower said, "That can't be her! She looks like a bleached vampire corpse. I hope this is just a bad wig and makeup because chile …", but someone else skipped the comments and explained, "that's her. She published it in her plugin. "

One person wrote: ‘I want to take care of my affairs, but the wig is making it difficult for me. I guess you are trying to make your forehead look smaller. Makeup screams Casper fashion 👻 ’

Someone else said, "When bleaching goes wrong, look at her hands, you can always tell a fair-skinned female from a bleached female," and another follower posted this: "Shorty definitely looks like a mortal kombat character."

Apart from this, Chyna made many fans happy when she posted various photos and clips with her two sons, King Cairo and Dream Kardashian on her social media account.

One commenter said "Dream is not having fun, she's like bringing my stuff back," and someone else posted this: "Dreamy needs to take it sideways,quot; in my voice from Robin Williams Mrs. Doubtfire, that would brighten my day. "

Another follower said: "He hugs her tight and she hugs him brother and sister love." I know it's right.

Chyna also shared some beautiful Easter photos with her two children on her social media account, but these caused fans to criticize her once again.



