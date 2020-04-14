The Football Show: Jamie Carragher, Graeme Souness, Ryan Giggs on the new Sky Sports show | Football news

Watch The Football Show every day between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event





The football show continues on Tuesday, with Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness, plus guests like Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

The daily show, which will be hosted by David Jones, will see top experts and stellar guests discuss various soccer-related topics, and you can join the conversation by tweeting #SkyFootballShow.

Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville joined David Jones at The Football Show on Monday – check out the weekdays from 9-11 a.m. on Sky Sports News #SkyFootballShow

In addition to plenty of topical debates and anecdotes, Pat Davison will brush up on the stories on the back pages of the newspapers, while Martin Tyler's teaser will test your soccer skills. We will also collect the best and funniest clips from social networks.

On the 21st anniversary of his incredible FA Cup goal against Arsenal, it's only right that Giggs join the team to look back on one of the highlights of his playing career. Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will also join the team to discuss administrative life, how he is dealing with forced downtime and what has been the secret to the Blades' incredible season to date.

Ryan Giggs' goal since April 1999 has been in FA Cup history

How did the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on football change people's lives and minds? Paul Merson will discuss last month's big impact and what will happen next, with Antonio Rudiger, Souness and Carragher also providing their most difficult 1-11 they have faced in their blinds.

