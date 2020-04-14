The creators confirm the early termination of the Fox series due to a pandemic, hoping that one day the film will end correctly – Deadline

It's official: episode 18 of next week's Empire & # 39;The sixth season, airing on April 21, will be the end of the hip-hop family drama for the predictable feature, and quite possibly an end to the series.

In separate statements, Empire Executive creators / producers Lee Daniels and Danny Strong tackled the abrupt end to their show due to the coronavirus pandemic while defending themselves that they might film an appropriate ending one day. In light of the situation in the United States, there are no current plans for that.

"I am heartbroken because we will not be able to film the ending we wanted, at least not yet," Daniels said.

Strong added: "We had a planned ending to the series that we all love, and hopefully one day we will be able to film it and give the series its correct conclusion."

Related story & # 39; 9-1-1 & # 39; and Spinoff & # 39; 9-1-1: Lone Star & # 39; Renewed by Fox for the 2020-21 season

A promotion at the end of Episode 15, "Love Me Still," announced two weeks ago that episode 18 of the final season of the drama led by Taraji P. Henson and Terrance Howard will serve as the finale.

The creative team behind the show had hoped to film the actual ending as Empire It has a continuous arc of stories and a mystery in the final season that is not solved until Episode 20.

"The episode aired on April 21 was never the end of the series, but due to current events, it will probably be the last that our fans will see for a while," Strong said.

Episode 18, which is scheduled to air on April 21, is the last episode completed before the production shutdown imposed by the coronavirus. To help create a more satisfying overall ending, I heard that the newly coined ending features footage from Episode 19, which was halfway through filming when the COVID-19 crisis halted all Hollywood production.

the Empire The creative team already had to change plans for the final chapter of the series when key cast member Jussie Smollett abruptly left last season after an allegedly organized hate crime incident. Now the producers of the show had to turn around again and create a new ending.

Empire It was one of two broadcast series whose late-season sessions were affected by the shutdown of mass production in mid-March amid the pandemic. The CW Supernatural, He also completed 18 episodes of his 20-episode order, ended up airing 13 episodes this season, and plans to film the last two episodes for a 7-episode run at a later date.

The premature end of the mothership series may not be the end of the Empire franchise.

As Deadline reported in January, Fox Brass has been reflecting on a possible spin-off led by Oscar nominee Henson as Cookie Lyon, which series creators Daniels and Danny Strong have embraced.

Here are the full statements about the Empire final.

Lee Daniels:

Empire's success and bringing the Lyon family to television will always be one of the proudest achievements of my career. This show is the definition of breaking barriers. Thank you to our amazing cast, especially Terrence and Taraji, along with our amazing writers and tireless team, for all of their hard work and bringing this story to life. I think there is more to do with these characters, and I'm heartbroken that I couldn't film the ending we wanted, at least not yet. But do you know what they say on television? Stay tuned! To the empire!

Danny Strong:

We are so proud of this show and all that this incredible cast, led by Taraji and Terrence, and their team accomplished over six seasons. The episode that aired on April 21 was never the end of the series, but due to current events, it will probably be the last that our fans will see for a while. We had a planned ending to the series that we all love, and hopefully one day we will be able to film it and give the series its correct conclusion. But we hope everyone tunes in to our latest original episode, because the work done by our cast and crew deserves to be seen by the widest possible audience. Thank you very much to Fox for being our home during these years. And here we hope this is not the end!

Here is a synopsis of the stream Empire series finale, Episode 618 "Home Is On The Way", Airdate: 4/21

Amidst the launch of Bossyfest and the fight to regain control of the Empire, Cookie reflects on his life and the woman he has become. Lucious finds it impossible to deny her feelings for Cookie, as she continues to support Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson) and her rise to stardom. As the Lyons face their greatest threat yet, Lucio prepares for the battle of his life and realizes that, in the end, family is what matters most.

From Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television, Empire It is produced by Daniels, Strong, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer, Matt Pyken, and Diane Ademu-John. Brett Mahoney is an executive producer and showrunner.