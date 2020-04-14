The creator of "An American Family" was 94 – Deadline

Craig Gilbert, a documentary filmmaker whose candid and controversial 1973 PBS series An American family He would later be credited as a forerunner of reality shows (much to his chagrin), he died on April 10 in New York City after a brief illness. He was 94 years old.

The director's death was announced on his official website and confirmed by his friend John Mulholland, director of the 2013 documentary. Cooper & Hemingway: The True Gen, executive produced by Gilbert.

"Craig had been in good shape until the end of February," Mulholland told Deadline, "when he started to fail. In early April, it was difficult for him to get out of bed." Mulholland said Gilbert died in his sleep, with a coroner who ruled on natural causes. He said Gilbert had not been in physical contact with anyone for six weeks other than the home health aides, who tested negative for COVID-19.

Gilbert was a producer on the New York public television station WNET when he launched the idea for a cinéma vérité-style documentary about a typical American family. WNET liked the idea, and Gilbert raised more than $ 1 million in funding.

And at the Santa Barbara Louds, Gilbert built a family that might have been typical, but certainly not in the way television audiences had grown accustomed. During the months of filming in 1971, Gilbert and his crew of cameramen, Alan and Susan Raymond, caught Bill and Pat Loud, along with their five children Lance, Kevin, Grant, Delilah and Michele in worldly moments and, on TV, groundbreaking .

Lance & Pat Loud, Chelsea Hotel 1971

Two moments in particular made the headlines: Matriarch Pat Loud calmly asked husband Bill for a divorce, and Lance, 21, came out as gay. In the second episode, worthy of a time capsule, Pat, apparently sophisticated, is put to the test when she visits Lance at the infamous Chelsea Hotel in New York. As Lance describes the sounds of the city outside his window, Pat breaks down: "It looks like a firecracker could do it for this place."

The 12-episode series, which aired on PBS stations in January, February, and March 1973, became a national phenomenon, with the family interviewed on The Dick Cavett Show, appearing on the cover of Newsweek as "The Broken Family" and endlessly and harshly examined by both the press and the public. MTV pre-dates The real world for over 20 years, An American family it featured a part of life that not even Bunkers fans could have anticipated.

Gilbert would always rule out reality show comparisons, insisting that An American family it was neither written nor manipulated. Her website notes: "It bristled every time I heard or read that. An American family It was the first reality show: ‘No, no, no! No way. & # 39; "

The attention, coupled with frequent family claims that Gilbert presented a distorted view of his home life, marked both the beginning and the end of Gilbert's high-profile career. In a 1982 article cited by The New York TimesGilbert wrote: "As its producer, I was accused of being a Svengali-like manipulator, a rude privacy invader, and a melancholic East Coast neurotic in dire need of imposing my twisted view of life on an unsuspecting audience. retired from life. I told myself that this retreat would be temporary; I would lick my wounds, regroup and go out to fight. But, of course, that did not happen. "

Gilbert, whose credits before An American family includes documentaries on Margaret Mead and Christy Brown (later the subject of the film drama My left Foot), I would never direct again. According to The times, lived his last decades alone in a West Village apartment on a family estate.

Gilbert would have one more moment in the national spotlight, however, with Cinéma Vérité, the dramatized 2011 HBO account of An American familyHe is filming. Gilbert was portrayed by the late James Gandolfini. In an interview at the time, Gandolfini said: "I think Craig was so amazed that the Loud family was so destroyed and people destroyed him so much. They went after the Loud family so cruelly. They were all, in fact, normal people and their family was not much different from anyone else. He was just trying to document it and they were chased both of them with such cruelty that he said hell with this. "