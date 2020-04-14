The consequences of WWE and XFL have put Vince McMahon in a very precarious and unenviable position

This is … not a good thing for Vince McMahon.

The head of the XFL and WWE has had quite a few weeks, and some of his trading companies were front and center and in the back on Monday. First, the XFL filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which seemed to be a missed conclusion a few days after the league allegedly terminated its officials and a conference call broadcast that the XFL was suspending operations.

Later in the day, McMahon received good news, as the state of Florida viewed WWE as an "essential business," allowing the sports entertainment giant to continue producing live shows from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said entertainment staff, including sports figures, can go on, given that there are no arenas or stadiums full of fans.

The culmination of Monday's mixed news has been brewing for more than a month. Obviously, the termination of XFL and WWE's handling of WrestleMania have been by-products of the coronavirus pandemic and have received criticism from all corners of the media sphere, from fans to detractors alike.

News of WWE's position as a core business has been criticized, and WWE, in turn, preparing to produce live programming has been more questionable. After all, asking employees to work and travel in a contact sport when the coronavirus pandemic is still raging across the country is a questionable business practice at best. Even with several of the company's top talents coming out of WrestleMania 36 (including the main event Roman Reigns), it begs the question of how long WWE and McMahon will be able to survive the wrath of the public, the media, and renowned detractors.

The answer could be: not much. In addition to the XFL's folding, reports were also released Monday that put WWE on the receiving end of a class action lawsuit regarding its working relationship with Saudi Arabia and the steady decline in stock prices.

In another twist Monday, reports revealed that WWE was a partial owner of Class B shares in the XFL, despite Vince McMahon's requests in 2018 that WWE and XFL would be completely separate entities. Pro Football Talk speculates that this could open up an entire can of worms for McMahon if the company had not disclosed that information to its investors.

The report indicates that McMahon owned 100 percent of the Class A shares, and 23.5 percent of his Class B shares were owned by WWE. It all gets a bit technical, but the main idea is that McMahon "gave away,quot; shares to Alpha Entertainment, a separate company owned by McMahon and which owned the XFL, to obtain XFL's name and copyright rights in exchange. Although there is still some skepticism as to whether WWE actually bought shares in Alpha Entertainment, his name is still on the ledger as a shareholder.

While there was no clear crossover between WWE and XFL as McMahon considered, the timing of the report is certainly curious. Last week, McMahon dumped about 15 percent of his shares into WWE, getting around $ 80 million in cash up front after agreeing to ease it in four years.

For a long time, WWE has been able to operate in its own little bubble with much of the outside world without paying attention to what McMahon does, because fight It is a cheap form of entertainment widely rejected by today's mainstream media and pop culture. The problem with that is that McMahon has also embarked on some questionable business practices with minimal media coverage: manipulating contracts, taking questionable payments from foreign governments to put on shows, and, lastly, running live programming during a global pandemic to appease to your audience.

While many of those wrestlers (read: sports entertainers) are grateful for the platform WWE has provided, the spinning tales and truths expelled from former employees like Brodie Lee (real name Jonathan Huber) and Jon Moxley (real name Jonathan Good) They've painted a less-than-healthy picture of WWE's behind-the-scenes affairs, with McMahon at the forefront of those themes.

McMahon is known for being a practical owner, so there is certainly something to be said for the way he operates his business. Recent news confirms this. After all, it turned WWF (later WWE) into a global entertainment empire while leaving almost all of its competition out of business in the process.

Now, we will see if McMahon can grab the ropes and get out of a potentially risky situation.