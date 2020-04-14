The Cannes Film Festival will explore all possibilities for its 2020 edition after plans from June to July

Organizers promise to support the year of cinema in one form or another, although they have accepted that it will be difficult to celebrate the 73rd Cannes International Film Festival in its original form.

The heads of the Cannes Film Festival pledge to organize an event to commemorate 2020 once coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed, but insist that any gathering will not look like the typical celebration of southern France.

The May event was rescheduled for late June, and then in early July, but festival bosses now accept that Cannes is unlikely to continue "in its original form."

"We recognized that the postponement of the 73rd Cannes International Film Festival, initially considered for late June to early July, is no longer an option," a festival statement read. "It is clearly difficult to assume that the Cannes Film Festival could be held this year in its original form."

"However, since last night we have started many conversations with professionals, in France and abroad. They agree that the Cannes Festival, an essential pillar for the film industry, must explore all contingencies that allow support the year of cinema making Cannes 2020 real, one way or another … "

"Each and everyone knows that there are still many uncertainties about the international health situation. We look forward to communicating quickly about the forms this Cannes 2020 will take."

On Monday, April 13, French President Emmanuel Macron ruled that all festivals or events with large gatherings would be canceled until at least mid-July. All public meeting spaces, including cinemas, restaurants, and bars will be closed until further notice.

Its decision comes when the death toll of COVID-19 in France exceeds 10,000.