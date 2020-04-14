The best Hollywood thrillers with commuting as a backdrop

Most of us travel a great distance to work. This is especially true for Mumbaikers, who spend a portion of their lives on local trains, and who must certainly miss their daily commute, their train friends, and rush hour anxiety during this quarantine period. We bring you a list of Hollywood movies with scrolling as a backdrop so you can see this block. Eat popcorn and swap notes with your travel friends later.

Speed ​​(1994)

Directed by debut director Jan de Bont, the film stars Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock, Joe Morton, and Jeff Daniels. Los Angeles Police Officer Jack Traven (Keanu Reeves) will be tasked with defusing a bomb placed inside a public transportation bus by a crazy criminal Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper). Payne demands a large rescue and threatens to detonate the bomb if the passengers are unloaded. The bomb will explode if the bus speed drops below 50 mph. When the bus driver is accidentally shot by a minor criminal, another passenger Annie Porter (Sandra Bullock) takes over the wheel. The rest of the movie makes Annie desperately cling to her designated speed as she drives the bus in heavy traffic as Jack tries to get the passengers to safety. The film made Bullock a star and was praised for its cutting-edge action scenes.

Lane change (2002)

Rush hour traffic is really a pain and often leads to road rage. Changing Lanes, directed by Roger Michell and starring Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson, is a thriller about two men who let anger prevail over common sense and have to pay the consequences. The film follows a successful young Wall Street attorney (Ben Affleck) who is in a rush to get to court, carelessly changes lanes, and collides with the car of a recovering middle-aged alcoholic insurance salesman (Samuel L Jackson). , who was also rushing towards a custody hearing. The lawyer tries to buy from the seller with a blank check, since he doesn't want a legal nuisance, but the latter wants to do the right thing by law. They argue and the lawyer leaves in his car. Later, they both start attacking each other, and the growing fight threatens to demolish their lives. They learn the truth on time and try to make peace.

Source code (2011)

This science fiction movie, directed by Duncan Jones, stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a captain in the US Army. USA That he is sent to a computerized reality to find a bomber responsible for bombing a commuter train. Captain Colter Stevens (Jake Gyllenhaal) wakes up on a commuter train but can't remember how he got there. Before he can fully orient himself, the train explodes, killing everyone abroad. In reality, he is a seriously wounded soldier on life support who is being linked to a computer simulation to catch a terrorist. He finally does it after many attempts, but discovers that the simulation is a portal to different realities.

The Girl on the Train (2016)

Based on British author Paula Hawkins' popular debut novel in 2015 of the same name, The Girl On A Train is directed by Tate Taylor and Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans, Allison Janney, Édgar Ramírez and Lisa Kudrow Emily Blunt plays an alcoholic woman named Rachel Watson who has lost her job and travels aimlessly on trains just to pass the time. He is obsessed by a couple, Tom Watson, his current wife Anna, and his neighbors Scott and Megan Hipwell, whom he can see from the train. He suspects that Megan is having an affair and tells the police when they find her murdered. But nothing is what it seems and Rachel has to get out of her drunken stupor to figure things out.

The traveler (2018)