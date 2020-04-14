The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez reveals the sex of baby No. 2

Is a…

Bekah Martinez you are spilling beans on your baby's gender.

The Bachelor Alum took Instagram to share that she and her boyfriend, Grayston Leonardthey are having a child

This will mark the couple's first child, as the two are already proud parents of their one-year-old daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard.

For the exciting gender reveal, Bekah and Grayston held up a sign that read, "Oh boy!"

In one of the images uploaded to Instagram, the real TV personality can be seen cradling her growing baby bump, as her boyfriend eats grapes and holds the sign up to the camera.

In another snapshot, the two lovebirds kiss, while Bekah sits on Grayston's lap. Clearly, the couple is eager to meet their little nugget, whose due date is June.

First Single The contest recently shared that this pregnancy has been more enjoyable than the first.