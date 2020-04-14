The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez reveals the sex of baby No. 2

Is a…
Bekah Martinez you are spilling beans on your baby's gender.
The Bachelor Alum took Instagram to share that she and her boyfriend, Grayston Leonardthey are having a child
This will mark the couple's first child, as the two are already proud parents of their one-year-old daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard.
For the exciting gender reveal, Bekah and Grayston held up a sign that read, "Oh boy!"
In one of the images uploaded to Instagram, the real TV personality can be seen cradling her growing baby bump, as her boyfriend eats grapes and holds the sign up to the camera.
In another snapshot, the two lovebirds kiss, while Bekah sits on Grayston's lap. Clearly, the couple is eager to meet their little nugget, whose due date is June.
First Single The contest recently shared that this pregnancy has been more enjoyable than the first.
"12 weeks. I can't believe how fast this pregnancy is moving," she said in a detailed Instagram post in December. "I feel guilty talking about this, but this pregnancy is already night and day compared to the first one."
"I felt ashamed and ashamed, and I imagined everyone around me whispering how,quot; irresponsible "we were," she explained of her first pregnancy. "Gray and I first met on February 25, 2018, and I got pregnant in May. Going through such a change with someone you hardly know is stressful, scary, and often full of doubt."
However, this time it is a very different experience. Bekah's relationship is not only stronger than ever, but revealed that she can enjoy every moment as she knows what to expect.
"Now with this baby, we can give ourselves permission to be happy. We are not afraid. We are delighted," he shared. "I can see it on Gray's face when he touches my belly and tells the baby that he loves him."
"Maybe that's why this pregnancy is already happening," she added. "Time really flies when you have fun."
%MINIFYHTML3b65a059dbdbe0e2cc544891b941580312%%MINIFYHTML3b65a059dbdbe0e2cc544891b941580313%