The actor of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; Kristofer Hivju & # 39; fully recovered & # 39; of the coronavirus

Claiming that he and his wife are "finally safe and sound", the actor known for his portrayal of Tormund Giantsbane reminds others to "stay vigilant and keep your distance" amid the global pandemic.

"game of Thrones"star Kristofer Hivju enjoys "good health" after defeating the coronavirus.

The actor joins the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hanksand Sara Bareilles among the other stars who have successfully fought COVID-19 after testing positive for the killer virus.

The Norwegian, best known for playing Tormund Giantsbane on television, has revealed that he and his wife have recovered.

"Hello! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected with Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju," he wrote on Instagram on Monday, April 13.

"After several weeks in quarantine (sic), and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were fortunate to have mild symptoms of Covid 19. We sent our love and Thoughts to all the people where the virus has affected much stronger, and to all those who have lost loved ones due to the Cornona virus. "

"Thank you for all your support, and please remember to remain vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all, take care of each other in this strange time."