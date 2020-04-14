The $ 699 OnePlus 8 5G is too good to pass up – BGR

The recently released OnePlus 8 phones have the same high-end specs as the Galaxy S20, with 5G support, but are much more affordable.

The OnePlus 8 starts at $ 699, which is what the cheapest iPhone 11 model costs and is $ 300 less expensive than the entry-level Galaxy S20.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is also significantly cheaper than the Galaxy S20 Ultra, although the latter has a great camera advantage.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

When the Galaxy S20 series launched a couple of months ago, Samsung confirmed that the phones would be as expensive as last-minute leaks had suggested. The Galaxy S20 starts at $ 999, which is $ 300 more than the cheaper iPhone 11. More than a month later, Samsung started slashing the price of the phone, and last week launched a huge Galaxy S20 promotion. Samsung guarantees that it will return 50% of your money if you change the phone in the coming years. But you still have to pay the full price of the phone.

If you haven't bought the Galaxy S20 yet, you shouldn't until you've checked the OnePlus 8 series, which launched on Tuesday. The new flagship phones have specs that match the Galaxy S20, and prices start at $ 699 for the cheapest OnePlus 8 phone, which also supports 5G.

OnePlus 8 phones are available on Amazon for the first time in OnePlus history, and they support 5G on both T-Mobile and Verizon networks. Verizon is also a notable new launch partner for the Chinese smartphone maker this year. Here is the complete pricing structure for the new phone models:

OnePlus 8 8GB / 128GB – $ 699

OnePlus 8 12GB / 256GB – $ 799

OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB / 128GB – $ 899

OnePlus 8 Pro 12GB / 256GB – $ 999

Here is a reminder of what Samsung charged for the Galaxy S20, before applying any refund or discount:

Galaxy S20 12GB / 128GB – $ 999

Galaxy S20 + 12GB / 128GB – $ 1,199.99

Galaxy S20 + 12GB / 512GB – $ 1,349.99

Galaxy S20 Ultra 12GB / 128GB – $ 1,349.99

Galaxy S20 Ultra 16GB / 512GB – $ 1,599.99

Both the Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 run on the same Snapdragon 865 processor, and both run Android 10 out of the box. That means the $ 699 OnePlus 8 will be as fast as the $ 1,599 Galaxy S20 Ultra when it comes to processor speed. Optimizing the OnePlus software could tip the balance in favor of the OnePlus 8, but the Galaxy S20 has a huge RAM edge over the OnePlus 8. The S20 comes with faster LPDDR5 RAM and comes in at 16GB. Both the OnePlus 8 and Galaxy S20 start with 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The Snapdragon 865 chip also offers compatibility with both phones for 5G, including Verizon's fastest version of 5G technology.

When it comes to camera performance, OnePlus 8 phones ship with three or four lenses on the back, and the same goes for the Galaxy S20 series. However, the number of sensors and the megapixel count will not tell the full story, and the camera reviews will not be entirely objective. The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a great advantage over the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is the periscope camera that is capable of a ridiculous 100x zoom.

Another thing to compare is the screen. All Galaxy S20 phones come with 120Hz displays, but 120Hz is limited to Full HD resolution. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 2K 120Hz display, and up to 280 software optimizations aimed at improving battery consumption. The OnePlus 8 has a 90Hz screen.

Overall, the OnePlus 8 series offers great value. A $ 699 5G phone that is as fast as all other 2020 flagships is an amazing deal, especially this year. The new coronavirus pandemic will harm the global economy, and some people may have to postpone updating their phones or reconsider their purchases. That's where, again, the cheap OnePlus 8 makes more sense than the Galaxy S20.

Also, the OnePlus 8 Pro fixes some of the shortcomings of its predecessor. The new phone is the first OnePlus device to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, with speeds of up to 30W. And the cheapest OnePlus 8 Pro is $ 100 less expensive than the cheaper Galaxy S20.

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will ship on April 29.