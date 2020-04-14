The $ 600 Per Week State Bonus Unemployment Payments Are Now Coming For Industry Workers Who Lost Their Jobs Due To COVID-19 Closure – Deadline

Those $ 600 a week unemployment bonus payments have begun to arrive for California's entertainment industry workers who lost their jobs at the close of the coronavirus. "I received mine yesterday," a location manager told Deadline. "I think it will help everyone in the industry because we are all out of a job and nobody knows when it will start again."

The recent $ 2 billion from CARES Actnow adds an additional $ 600 per week to the amount of unemployment insurance benefits that beneficiaries would normally receive. In California, anyone entitled to the maximum of $ 450 per week will receive $ 1,050 per week for the next four months.

Hollywood industry unions praise Congress for passing a $ 2 billion coronavirus relief bill

"I'm very happy to report that those payments are now being made," said Ken Gomez, deputy division director for the Los Angeles Workforce Services Division of the California EDD, this morning during a specifically designed 90-minute webinar to answer entertainment questions for unemployed industry workers. "That extra money will go a long way in helping people through this difficult time."

To apply for unemployment benefits, click here.

"Our goal is to keep you informed and get paid faster," said Gomez, explaining that the California Department of Employment Development, as part of the CARES Act, also has a new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program that helps those who are not traditionally eligible for unemployment benefits, including unemployed Californians who are business owners, freelancers, independent contractors, have a limited work history, and others who are out of business or have seen their services significantly reduced as a direct result of the pandemic.

This program, which is especially useful for small business owners and freelancers in the industry, provides up to 39 weeks of benefits and an additional $ 600 for each weekly PUA benefit amount you may be eligible to receive as part of the additional pandemic of the CARES Law Compensation Program. Only the weeks of a claim between March 29 and July 31 are eligible for additional payments of $ 600.

To apply for pandemic unemployment assistance, click here.

Today's webinar was organized by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor; AFL-CIO; and by a coalition of Hollywood unions and unions, including SAG-AFTRA, DGA, IATSE, Teamsters Local 399, Musicians Local 47, and Laborers Local 724.