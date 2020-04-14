The 5 best moments of Shawn Mendes in his first 5 years

A lot can happen in five years. Just ask Shawn mendes.
In the half decade since the superstar shared his debut album Written With the world on April 14, 2015, we've seen how a boy became a man and a Vine star (ah, the good old days) became one of the greatest pop musicians in the world. With three albums under his belt, Shawn has developed a legion of fans thanks, in part, to his constant stream of successes, his willingness to be open about things like his fight against anxiety and, of course, his amazing good looks. There is a reason why he signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2016 and started stripping off his Calvins in 2019. And it's not just because his music is great.
Ever since we met him, Shawn has been breaking records, making history, and finding himself in the midst of a fan-favorite romance, all while dropping bop after bop. And while we could sit here and tell a list of all of his accomplishments in these early years, we thought we would celebrate with the top five moments of what has already proven to be an unforgettable career.
1. When Written debuted at number 1 on top of the United States Billboard 200 chart after its release, arriving nine months after its self-titled EP, the main label, debuted at n. # 5, Shawn was only 16 years old. As such, the achievement made him the youngest artist to debut at the top of the list since Justin Bieber did five years earlier with his album My world 2.0. And the two have been facing comparisons ever since.
2. After "In My Blood," the lead single from his third self-titled studio album, topped the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart in 2018, making him the first and only artist to have four No. 1 singles on the chart even earlier. to be 20 years old. (He was missing days to turn 20 on August 8 when the song topped the list.) His previous three songs to expand that particular chart were "Stitches,quot;, "Treat You Better,quot; and "There's Nothing Holdin 'Me Back,quot;. Since then, he has seen two more singles topping that list: "If I can't have you,quot; and "Miss." (More on that last track in a second).
3. The shower scenes in the "Lost in Japan,quot; music video. No explanation needed.
4. When his self-titled studio album debuted at n. # 1 on the Billboard 200 following its release on May 25, 2018, made it the third youngest artist to have each of its first three albums on the list. (To illuminate, released in September 2016, was the second.) Have the other two done it? Miley Cyrus and Bieber, of course.
5. Four years after the release of his duet "I Know What You Did Last Summer,quot;, Shawn and his girlfriend Camila Cabello he made the personal professional once again with his hit single "Miss,quot; which was found at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2019. It would be the first of Shawn's songs to top the most important singles chart, but something says that it certainly will not be the last.
Congratulations on the amazing first five years, Shawn! We can't wait to see what the next five have in store.
