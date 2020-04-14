The 5 best moments of Shawn Mendes in his first 5 years

A lot can happen in five years. Just ask Shawn mendes.

In the half decade since the superstar shared his debut album Written With the world on April 14, 2015, we've seen how a boy became a man and a Vine star (ah, the good old days) became one of the greatest pop musicians in the world. With three albums under his belt, Shawn has developed a legion of fans thanks, in part, to his constant stream of successes, his willingness to be open about things like his fight against anxiety and, of course, his amazing good looks. There is a reason why he signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2016 and started stripping off his Calvins in 2019. And it's not just because his music is great.

Ever since we met him, Shawn has been breaking records, making history, and finding himself in the midst of a fan-favorite romance, all while dropping bop after bop. And while we could sit here and tell a list of all of his accomplishments in these early years, we thought we would celebrate with the top five moments of what has already proven to be an unforgettable career.