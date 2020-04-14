Thandie Newton turns the car into a studio to record the dialogue of & # 39; Westworld & # 39; in the middle of the COVID-19 blockade

WENN

Sharing a clip of herself filming in her car, the actress who plays Maeve Millay on the HBO series tells fans that they are doing their best during the coronavirus crisis to introduce the show to them.

"Westworld"star Thandie Newton she's getting creative during the COVID-19 lockdown, taking her car to record lines for the show.

The 47-year-old British actress has played the artificially intelligent presenter, Maeve Millay, since the first season of the hit HBO show, which takes place in a futuristic theme park. The show is currently airing its third season in the US. But some episodes weren't over before the world went into lockdown due to the coronavirus, meaning Thandie and her co-stars have had to find unique ways to provide the necessary ADR (additional dialogue recording) for the series.

Consequently, Thandie shared a clip of herself recording in her car on her Instagram page on Easter Sunday (April 12), writing alongside the video, "Lockdown. I had to create a DIY sound studio (in the car, in the garage, recording on my phone while connected to LA on my laptop) to do ADR (additional dialogue recording) for @westworldhbo. "

"We do everything we can during Covid19 to introduce you to the show. Without these stubborn global trans gimmicks, the entire season could not end (as you watch each episode, the futures are still being completed)."

She added, "Thank you so much to our amazing post-production team for making the magic happen. Episode 5 tonight. It's going to kill. Xxxx T."

Third season of "Westworld", also starring Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright and Tessa Thompson, airs on Sundays on HBO.