Terence Crawford's restless search for a career-defining victory echoes in … who could he fight? The | Boxing news





Terence Crawford is the WBO welterweight champion and arguably pound for pound No. 1

The difficult position in which Terence Crawford finds himself is one of the most dangerous boxers in the world, but without a classic result in his record that proves it.

IBF and WBC starter Errol Spence Jr is the opponent who can make this happen: A battle between the two undefeated U.S. welterweight champions is among the best fights boxing could offer, but it's even before the coronavirus pandemic, far away. Spence Jr is recovering from a horrible car accident.

There are other big names floating around for WBO holder Crawford, the 36-0 world champion with a record of 36-0 whose ability to flow between poses and styles has made him boast as perhaps the best pound for pound talent on the planet. Only that decisive victory is missing, but it is not his fault.

Errol Spence Jr (right) is IBF and WBC welterweight champion

Politics and negotiations have been Crawford's hardest enemies so far. His critics claim that he lacks a large fan base, which means he is easily ignored or avoided. Many potential big-name opponents, not just Spence Jr, are lined up with rival promoters.

"He has a desire to fight the best," said Todd DuBoef, president of Top Rank, who promotes Crawford. "His needs have long been to fight the best boys."

What are Crawford's options?

On Tuesday morning he was involved in social media disputes with Keith Thurman and Jermall Charlo. It is not the first time that the Internet has been its battlefield.

Keith Thurman lost his title and his undefeated record to Manny Pacquiao

@keithfthurmanjr Shut your ass you don't know what you want to do because I bet if they send you a contract, your ass will find a way out, so stop playing with my name – Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) April 14, 2020

"Crawford knows he can do it," said Thurman, who was the undefeated WBA welterweight champion until he lost his belt to Manny Pacquiao last year.

"I am a simple man when it comes to the world of fighting and business. Be real, send the contract and watch me sign it."

But Thurman warned: "Spence Jr is my priority over Crawford. He has two belts, more weight."

Crawford replied, "I bet if a contract (was sent to you) it will find a way out, so stop messing with my name."

Charlo has the WBC super welterweight belt, Crawford's current home division. He is also a friend of Spence Jr. and warned Crawford, "Don't bite off more than you can chew."

Crawford replied, "Keep my name out of your mouth. Stop pretending for attention."

0:57 Kell Brook KO & # 39; d Mark De Luca in recent comeback fight Kell Brook KO & # 39; d Mark De Luca in recent comeback fight

Kell brook has become a more realistic opponent.

The former IBF welterweight champion of Great Britain would face a horrible weight cut in the 147-pound division, but he has had tentative talks about challenging Crawford.

Top Rank's DuBoef told Sky Sports: "Brook has made some proposals and discussed the fight and Crawford is interested. We have been open to fighting everyone with Crawford from the moment we signed him. Brook is obviously an option." .

Brook told Sky Sports: "I saw (Top Rank promoter) Bob Arum in America, I saw him walking down the hall at the MGM Grand.

"Basically I went over there and said, 'You're running out of opponents for Crawford and I'm the guy who beat him. I'm here.'

"I saw Terence Crawford, he said he was ready for that, so everyone is on the same page. Everyone wants to fight. We just need the numbers to count for me, to make business sense, and then we can train and prepare for the Fight ".

Brook's rival Amir Khan is currently Crawford's biggest opponent. Crawford stopped Khan last year, and Brook joked, "I will definitely fight as if I am going to win the fight, which I will. I will give my all, I will not look for any way out."

Pacquiao is the WBA welterweight champion

Manny pacquiao He is the other welterweight division champion: The 41-year-old legend entered his fourth decade as world champion in 2020 after claiming Thurman's WBA gold.

Messy, Pacquiao had previously signed with Top Rank, but is now affiliated with the Premier Boxing Champions (also the home of Spence Jr).

Top Rank's Bob Arum promoted Pacquiao for 13 years, but now he insists, through the carelessness of his former client, that he is too old to stand a chance against Crawford.

Shawn porter and Danny Garcia They are long-term welterweight contenders and former world champions, but Crawford or his promoters have been skeptical of either.

They are seen as a lose-lose situation, experienced rivals capable of testing Crawford but not fresh enough to earn him any credit.

Porter lost an exciting decision to Spence Jr last year. If Crawford could do a better job, he would send a real message. But will you want to present yourself as the need to overcome Spence Jr?

Garcia is number 1 in the WBO standings, so he could eventually force a mandatory fight. He had to fight Spence Jr.

The emerging threats to Crawford come from the division below, where he was once the undisputed super lightweight champion.

Josh Taylor aims to emulate Crawford by becoming undisputed in the super light

Josh Taylor (FIB and AMB) and Jose Ramirez (WBC and WBO) have all the belts and, like Crawford, they are promoted by Top Rank.

Taylor and Ramirez had separate bouts scheduled and are on a collision course to decide the undisputed champion, so there are no immediate solutions to Crawford's problem.

"It would definitely be an honor to share the ring with him," Ramírez said of Crawford. "I think I will show him something new. I think I will get something out of him. By the time I make the decision to move to 147 pounds and put that extra muscle on me, on my body, I will be José Ramírez, much stronger.

"I can see how I become a better welterweight than the super light. I have the height. I have the body frame. I think once I gain the extra seven pounds, it is going to make a huge difference in a very positive way.

"After (fighting) Crawford, I plan to stay in the welterweight division for a while, I will definitely fight all the biggest names and see how I do it. I think I have what it takes to stay at this level of competition for a while. long time."

We'd love to fight Spence Jr, that's obviously the best fight in the division and it would be our priority. Top Rank President Todd DuBoef

All roads lead back to Errol Spence Jr, who unified two welterweight titles last year in an exciting battle with Porter and previously took his first belt by stopping Brook in Sheffield.

But his Ferrari collided, he spent time in intensive care, and then was charged with driving while intoxicated. He is recovering well, but he certainly won't jump right into a fight with Crawford at his first opportunity after such a crash.

The fight of dreams is seen far away.

But there is hope. Top Rank's DuBoef said Sky Sports: "The success of the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 promotion could go a long way in making this fight, because the two sides could come together again: & # 39; boom & # 39 ;, the public gets what they want."

Wilder and Spence Jr are promoted by Premier Boxing Champions, Fury and Crawford by Top Rank.

"We'd love to. Terence wants to fight the best. We'd love to fight Spence Jr, that's obviously the best fight in the division and it would be our priority."