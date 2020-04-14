Terence Crawford suggests that the coronavirus pandemic is a conspiracy and that he is ignoring the blocking rules.

The WBO welterweight champion revealed that he had not been telling his family to stay home after claiming that the effects of COVID-19 were being overstated.

More than 1.8 million people have had a confirmed case worldwide, including more than 535,000 in the United States alone, where more than 20,000 people who tested positive for the disease have died.

Crawford, who says a friend of his had contracted the disease, is still training during the pandemic.

"It is no different than any other day. I am not locked in the house. I am not locking my children in the house, I tell you," he said in a podcast with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated that was published on Friday.

"I don't think these people who say they are dying and sick from it are really true. I think they are using fear to try to control us right now, for something else." Crawford, who fights in Omaha, Nebraska, his hometown, continued. "I don't know what it is, but I personally just can't agree with a lot of things they say now."

"The media runs the world. You put something in, then everyone is going to run with it and you will have scared people."

Among other things, Crawford said to Mannix:

"They said it doesn't really affect healthy people, just older people or people with problems like asthma or respiratory disorders, but that's like a cold or the flu."

"You have to protect people with bodily problems like being overweight or obese."

"One of our friends said she had it, but she said she is better now, so that was the only person."

"I am enjoying time with my family, at home, laid back and relaxed. I am not anxious. I have my own boxing gym and I have everything: treadmill, bikes, Jacob's ladders, whatever you need." I have it ".

Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) said he questioned why some professions may still work.

"If it's so bad, why do people keep picking up trash? Why do people work but you can only take it out?" he said. "I have a lot of questions that I need answers to. What about all the police officers who are still working?

"If I were a police officer, if it was that bad, then I wouldn't be working. I don't agree with what they say."