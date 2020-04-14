Tensions Rise in America Over China's "Donation Diplomacy,quot;

But it is US officials who are responsible for the stagnation of a batch of equipment. For weeks, officials in Washington debated whether to accept a donation of masks from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, US officials said. Although medical workers are desperate for the masks, some officials argue that taking the donation would help China's propaganda campaign.

That debate is a sign of the growing anger and frustration in Washington over that campaign. US officials who view the Chinese Communist Party as malicious are furious at what they see as the party's efforts to reshape the narrative of the pandemic, which quickly spread beyond central China in part. due to cover-ups by officials. (The State Department did not respond to questions about the offer or its position on China's donations.)

US officials say China is trying to divert attention from the roots of the pandemic through shipments of purchased supplies and some donations. Chinese officials often tell their overseas counterparts that they must publicly thank China in exchange for the shipments, Western officials, executives and analysts with knowledge of the exchanges say.

"What strikes me most is the extent to which the Chinese government seems to require public displays of gratitude from other countries; this is certainly not in the tradition of best humanitarian aid efforts, "said Elizabeth C. Economy, director of Asian studies at the Council on Foreign Relations." It seems strange to expect signed statements of appreciation from other countries in the midst of the crisis. "

The team has helped save lives, and officials around the world, including Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, have thanked the Chinese government or private citizens.

Chinese state news organizations have highlighted exports in stories and social media posts.

Some Chinese officials abroad have been surprisingly aggressive in pushing the Beijing narrative.

Twice since the end of February, a Chinese diplomat at the Chicago consulate has sent an email to state Senator Roger Roth, president of the Wisconsin Senate, asking him to pass a resolution recognizing that China has taken heroic steps to combat the virus, according to reviews. from emails from The New York Times.