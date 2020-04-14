Tensions Rise in America Over China's "Donation Diplomacy,quot;

WASHINGTON – When President Trump spoke to Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, late last month to reach a truce in the attack on the coronavirus pandemic, he did so in part to pave the way for constant shipments of much-needed medical supplies from China.
But as the death toll in the United States surpassed 23,000 and hospitals are still struggling with equipment shortages, US officials and executives point to new problems buying equipment or receiving donations from China.
Shipments have been unexpectedly delayed as Chinese officials enforce new regulations in response to complaints of low-quality products. And some US officials remain reluctant to accept team gifts because they fear giving the Chinese Communist Party a propaganda victory.
The two superpowers are competing to project global leadership roles during the crisis, despite deep flaws in how top officials from both nations responded to the outbreaks. Right now, Chinese officials have the power to facilitate or hinder the flow of vital supplies to the United States and other nations. The two sides must work closely to orchestrate the shipments, even as US officials harbor deep suspicions about China's "donation diplomacy,quot;, a global effort by Beijing involving loads of medical equipment and delegations of health experts.
The complications could reinforce the arguments of some Trump administration officials that American companies should move their supply chains out of China.
On Monday, Trump pointed out at a press conference that he might be ending detente with China when he used the term "Wuhan virus," a label scorned by Beijing that emphasizes the city where the virus was first detected.
Chinese regulators, embarrassed by reports of poor-quality medical equipment sent to Europe, on Friday imposed a new rule that requires customs officials to inspect every shipment of masks, ventilators and other medical equipment before leaving the country. That was the latest in a series of regulatory actions that had begun to hamper shipments. An American businessman said a new list of items to inspect was so broad that it even included cotton balls. US officials said that after hearing complaints from US companies, they had to fight to deal with the delays on a case-by-case basis.
In some cases, the Chinese authorities finally helped untangle the grunts. But the bureaucratic dispute has exasperated US officials, who say the bureaucracy has delayed the team at a desperate time.
US executives increasingly complain of delays. United States charter planes have been empty in China for days. Millions of masks and thousands of fans have sat on the floors of factories and warehouses, sometimes for weeks.
Jacob Parker, Senior Vice President of the EE Business Council. USA And China said the restrictions were "the main issue for some of the world's largest companies."
"It is a well-intentioned policy that has a variety of unintended consequences in a variety of areas," he said. "It is still a big problem for our members."
Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Friday that Beijing would work with other nations "to safeguard international public health security." The country exported more than $ 1.4 billion in pandemic supplies from March 1 to April 4, he said, and dozens of countries had signed contracts.
However, many of the shipments are part of regular long-term trade agreements between non-Chinese companies like 3M and factories or contractors in China.
The State Department seems determined to compete with China in advertising for help. His website says he has given nearly $ 500 million in foreign aid to help with the pandemic. Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo He said in a call to journalists in Europe that "there is no country in the world that provides as much aid and assistance in multiple ways as the United States of America will."
A new rule in China dictates that supplies going to the United States must be approved not only by the US Food and Drug Administration. USA, but also from the National Administration of Medical Products of China, which many importers do not have.
Regulations have threatened to disrupt fan supply chains for companies like General Electric and have prevented shipments of masks administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to people familiar with the matter. Earlier this week, a Massachusetts-bound plane took off with less than half of the 10 million masks it was supposed to bring back. Several major virus testing manufacturers have also had problems. One, PerkinElmer, has had a large shipment delayed for days, the people said.
But it is US officials who are responsible for the stagnation of a batch of equipment. For weeks, officials in Washington debated whether to accept a donation of masks from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, US officials said. Although medical workers are desperate for the masks, some officials argue that taking the donation would help China's propaganda campaign.
That debate is a sign of the growing anger and frustration in Washington over that campaign. US officials who view the Chinese Communist Party as malicious are furious at what they see as the party's efforts to reshape the narrative of the pandemic, which quickly spread beyond central China in part. due to cover-ups by officials. (The State Department did not respond to questions about the offer or its position on China's donations.)
US officials say China is trying to divert attention from the roots of the pandemic through shipments of purchased supplies and some donations. Chinese officials often tell their overseas counterparts that they must publicly thank China in exchange for the shipments, Western officials, executives and analysts with knowledge of the exchanges say.
"What strikes me most is the extent to which the Chinese government seems to require public displays of gratitude from other countries; this is certainly not in the tradition of best humanitarian aid efforts, "said Elizabeth C. Economy, director of Asian studies at the Council on Foreign Relations." It seems strange to expect signed statements of appreciation from other countries in the midst of the crisis. "
The team has helped save lives, and officials around the world, including Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, have thanked the Chinese government or private citizens.
Chinese state news organizations have highlighted exports in stories and social media posts.
Some Chinese officials abroad have been surprisingly aggressive in pushing the Beijing narrative.
Twice since the end of February, a Chinese diplomat at the Chicago consulate has sent an email to state Senator Roger Roth, president of the Wisconsin Senate, asking him to pass a resolution recognizing that China has taken heroic steps to combat the virus, according to reviews. from emails from The New York Times.
The emails had proposed drafts of the resolution that included lines saying "China has taken unprecedented and rigorous measures,quot; and that the actions "have been effective in halting the spread of the virus to other parts of China and the world." One sentence said that China had been "transparent and fast,quot; in sharing information.
"I was really surprised by the shamelessness of his government trying to influence what we are doing here," said Roth, a Republican.
Mr. Roth sent a one-word response – "Nuts,quot; – and on March 26 He introduced a resolution in the state Senate that the "Communist Party of China deliberately and intentionally misled the world about the Wuhan coronavirus,quot; and that Wisconsin remained "in solidarity with the Chinese people to condemn the party's actions." The Wisconsin examiner first reported on the resolution.
The diplomat, Wu Ting, did not respond to a request for comment.
"Beijing may regret its swift turn from domestic crisis to international triumphalism, because there is already a growing tide of nationalist anger looming as citizens of countries around the world face protracted economic difficulties and seek guilty parties," he said. . Jude Blanchette, Chinese academic at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
China's new export regulations could also hinder its own propaganda efforts, even if the purpose of the rules – to ensure that only functional medical equipment leaves China – is valid.
And the beginning and ending nature of shipments is adding momentum to a few-year push by US officials to enact policies aimed at forcing American companies to move their supply chains.
Some US companies have already relocated their supply chains out of China in response to the tariffs Trump imposed as part of the trade war that began in 2018. Now, both the economic shutdown in China during the pandemic and the global shortage of China- Manufactured medical products are increasing the demand for more "decoupling,quot;.
Peter Navarro, a White House trade adviser and Chinese hawk, drafted an executive order to urge American pharmaceutical companies to move manufacturing to the United States, although some administration officials and lawmakers are opposed to the effort.
"One of the things this crisis has taught us, sir, is that we are dangerously dependent on a global supply chain," Navarro said last week during a press conference with Trump. "We should never again trust the rest of the world for our essential medicines and countermeasures."
Some US officials point to the possibility that local governments in China will confiscate vital personal protective equipment produced there as part of supply chains. Earlier this year, when the pandemic was still largely focused on China, some U.S. manufacturers were forced to sell Chinese-made masks and other supplies to local governments and hospitals, leaving none for export.
US manufacturer 3M could find itself in a similar situation, some officials said, with the company struggling to It achieved a target it negotiated with the Trump administration to supply 166.5 million masks in the next three months if Chinese authorities choose to confiscate domestically produced masks for their own needs.
A recent article in the Chinese state media pointed to that possibility. Pointing out that a local Chinese manufacturer in Shanghai can produce more than a million masks a day, the article mentions an often-cited rule: masks can be exported abroad, "as long as domestic needs are assured."
Ana Swanson and Alan Rappeport contributed reports from Washington. Lin Qiqing contributed to the Shanghai investigation.