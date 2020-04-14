Tekashi 6ix9ine threatens & # 39; SNITCH & # 39; at rapper Tory Lane

Tekashi's 6ix9ine legal team promised a federal court that the rapper would no longer engage in online trolling. But it seems that the rainbow-haired rapper no longer listens to his advice.

Yesterday, Tekashi made his big comeback to social media earlier this month, trolling Tory Lanez during the Toronto-native Quarantine Radio's live Instagram show.

Last night, 6ix9ine jokingly threatened to "tease,quot; Tory Lanez if she didn't broadcast some of her new music.

"Let me play this new shit or asshole on you," he wrote in the comment section. "You're not even from the United States or Canada."

Tekashi was arrested on extortion charges in November 2018. During the trial, he admitted that he became a government witness days after being arrested. As a result of his testimony against alleged Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members Anthony "Harv,quot; Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke,quot; Mack, he received a significantly reduced sentence.