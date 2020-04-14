Tekashi 6ix9ine stops at Tory Lanez's quarantine radio to figure out another prank

Tekashi 6ix9ine is enjoying his new role as a government informant and stopped by Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio on Instagram Live to make another joke about being a snitch.

"Let me play this new shit or I'm a snitch on you. You're not even from the United States or Canada," he wrote in the comment section.

Last week, TSR published a story about the mayor of Los Angeles offering rewards to residents who mock companies that violate the city's order to stay home.

"Coming to the rescue," Tekashi wrote below the post.

The rapper is referring to his snitches about his co-defendants, members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, in exchange for a lighter sentence. He initially faced up to 47 years in prison on RICO charges, but his sentence was significantly reduced after counting it.

He is currently recording two albums, one in English and one in Spanish. He was reportedly paid $ 10 million, but the amount has not yet been confirmed by a reliable source.