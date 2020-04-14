Tekashi 69 stops via Tory Lanez's "Quarantine Radio,quot; to mention new music and jokes about "Snitching,quot;

Roommates, Tekashi 69 has been making his rounds inside Al Gore. First, after his release from prison, he entered The Shade Room, and is now trolling Tory Lanez's "Quarantine Radio,quot; making sure his presence was known.

While Tory was about to give his fans a total of $ 15,000, the rapper trolled his comments and joked about the snitches. He wrote: "Let me play this new (explicit) or I'm a snitch on you," Tekashi 69 wrote. "You're not even from the United States or Canada."

Some fans were excited to see his comments on the screen, and there were plenty of non-supporters who weren't here for it.

Tekashi also stopped by The Shade Room last week. Trolling the comments, of course. He said, "coming to the rescue,quot; in response to helping the mayor and "blowing,quot; those who don't follow the law.

Like it or not, it seems like Tekashi69 is just starting this.

As we reported, the rapper was released from the Queens Detention Center on Thursday, April 2. Since his initial arrest, he has earned the title of "snitch," as his testimony was allegedly used to help others behind bars.