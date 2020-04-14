Teen mom star Kailyn Lowry sprained her ankle and is now using crutches while pregnant with baby number four

Teen mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry has kept her social media fans up to date on her fourth pregnancy since announcing in February that she was expecting again. But this week, the 28-year-old revealed that she was on crutches after spraining her ankle.

"This morning I woke up at 6:30 to let my dogs out, and I was reading a text message on my phone," Lowry explained in his Instagram story. “I missed the last three stairs, so I fell and was really scared. I called (my son) Isaac and (his friend) Kaden to come find me because I thought I had broken my ankle. ”

Lowry also revealed that at the time, her six-year-old son Lincoln approached her and pulled out a tooth. Then he asked how he and his brothers would get to their parents' houses if Lowry was injured.

In addition to Issac and Lincoln, Lowry is also the mother of two-year-old Lux, who she shares with her ex, Chris López. He is also the father of baby number four. Lowry shares Isaac with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and she shares Lincoln with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Lowry concluded his post by saying, "Simply put, I sprained my ankle and used crutches, so it was a good time, but the baby is fine."

the Coffee and Convos The podcast host confirmed the news of her pregnancy in February when she was 16 weeks old. She told her nearly 4 million Instagram followers that this pregnancy has been rough as she has experienced nausea, nausea and "absolutely no energy."

After her pregnancy announcement, Lowry said We weekly that she and her children were excited to add another baby to their family, and hoped that the rest of their pregnancy would go smoothly.

Lowry also told his fans that his doctor is "pushing for induction,quot; with this pregnancy, but said he was afraid of getting to the hospital because he lives 45 minutes away and "Lux came in 90 minutes, it starts to end."

the A love letter The author asked her fans on social media about her experience with induction, and also said that due to social distancing she is not allowed to bring anyone to her medical appointments.

Kailyn Lowry is now 25 weeks pregnant and says the baby had buttocks at some point, but her latest ultrasound revealed that she had rolled over. She also claimed that she has a placenta anterior, and the baby's movement feels very different from her previous pregnancies.



