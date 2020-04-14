Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith join Lady GaGa's Covid-19 concert

Instagram

The extravaganza of the concert & # 39; One World: Together at Home & # 39; He has added characters like Celine Dion, Oprah Winfrey, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Usher and many more.

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Celine dionand Sam smith I have answered Lady GagaCalled to join the star formation for the grand concert "One World: Together at Home".

GaGa is curator of the two-hour global television special on Saturday, April 18, 2020, organized in collaboration with officials from Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, and has already secured remote appearances by Paul MCCARTNEY, Elton John, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Billie eilish, John Legend, Kacey Musgravesand Keith Urban Among many others.

Now she has added Swift, Lopez, Dion and Smith to the account, along with Alicia Keys, Usher, Pharrell Williamsand pop couple Shawn mendes and Camila Cabello.

Cameos will also be made during the broadcast. Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, Matthew McConaugheyVictoria Beckham Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, LL Cool J, Amy Poehlerand Awkwafina.

"One World: Together at Home", jointly organized by comedians Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmeland Jimmy Fallon, will be broadcast simultaneously on the main US television networks. USA from 8 p.m. EST, and will be broadcast live on various digital platforms, as well as on the pages of Global Citizen Instagram and Facebook.

Global Citizen bosses are also hosting a six-hour pre-show broadcast event starting at 2 p.m. EST on Saturday, with artists like John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Crow, Lady Antebellum, Charlie Puth, Hozier, Michael Buble, Annie Lennox, Common, The murderers, Luis Fonsi, Adam Lambertand new mom Maren morris configured to join from isolation.

Other participants in the run-up to the main concert include Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Don cheadle, Rita prays, Ellie Goulding, Ke $ ha, Heidi klum, Billy Ray Cyrus, James McAvoy, Jessie Jand Becky G.

Although GaGa has already helped raise over $ 35 million for behind-the-scenes coronavirus relief efforts, it recently made clear that the main program "One World: Together at Home" is not designed to be a telethon.

Instead, he wants viewers who watch him in isolation to simply enjoy the presentations and "celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19." .