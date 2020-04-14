Tasty's star studded Seder raised $ 2 million for CDC

I have to say this is definitely the most star-filled Easter I have ever attended.
The global coronavirus pandemic has had many negative consequences, one of which is being unable to celebrate holidays such as Easter and Easter with your family.
On Saturday, Tasty hosted a Seder for Jews and Non-Jews Everywhere with Broadway and TV stars like Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Ben Platt, Nick Kroll, Billy Eichner, Josh Groban, Debra Messing, Daniel Levy, and Finn Wolfhard. … many of whom, yes, are not Jews.
Despite being remote, the Seder was like any Seder … a lot of wine was consumed (or in the case of Ilana Glazer, cocktails and grass) …
Zack Kroll's "son,quot;, Finn Wolfhard, was brought in to ask all four questions …
There was a lot of singing.
And, of course, a lot of Jewish jokes.
Some of the stars let us in on their special family traditions, like remixing Broadway songs to apply to Easter.
There were many sketches, although some of the actors were … more prepared than others.
My personal favorite was Tan's Weird eye giving Beanie Feldstein some style advice as she prepared to flee Egypt and live in the desert for 40 years.
Despite seeing Fran Drescher wash her hands while singing the song of The babysitter It was a close second.
But the charity event was also filled with inspiring messages. Henry Winkler told the story of Moses, reminding us that he was just an ordinary guy who did something extraordinary, and that we also have that power.
Although we all come from different places and we can feel more separated than ever in this crisis, we can all unite in the common name of freedom.
The Seder concluded with a message of hope from the stars and healthcare workers on the front line: that next year, we will be able to be with our families and be safe, healthy and happy.
The event raised $ 2 million for the CDC. If you want to contribute too, there is no better time!
Happy Passover everyone!
