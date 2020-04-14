Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso kicks off today to talk about money, investments, stocks and more during the shutdown

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso fans will be happy to know they can catch him live today. He will share more thoughts and tips on how to make money during these difficult times we live in.

Check out the post he shared on his social media account and find out all the details on when you can watch it live.

‘How do you earn money during this closure? More importantly, how do you store what you do? Well, join me LIVE tomorrow at 12 p.m./PST at @amplifyafrica and let's talk about MONEY, INVESTMENTS, STOCKS and more! "David captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘That word investment has always seemed interesting to me, but I have no idea how, when and what to do. I need an expert to take me through A, B, C. "

Another follower said to David, "Yes, THANK YOU for sharing your knowledge."

Another commenter posted this: ‘I just started following, let's say, I received so much information today that I have at university and graduate school. Thanks again! Keep inspiring us. "

Another commenter said, "I'm dying to invest in stocks, but I have no idea which one to choose. All I'm doing right now is the CDs and my TSP account. With my TSP account every year or I get a step, I increase my percentage. Someone here willing to help with few actions to start, thank you. "

Someone else said: ‘@david.adefeso I am 10 years old before retirement and would like to have retirement stock. What does it suggest that you should buy shares? I hear him say that he is not too aggressive. Thank you for all your information. "

Not too long ago, Tamar Braxton just spoke to Wendy Williams about her segment of the show and had some very exciting things to say about David.

As you probably already know, Wendy is filming her TV show from home these days amid social estrangement.



