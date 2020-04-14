SXSW 2020 Pilot Showcase arrives on Vimeo – Deadline

Although canceled in March, SXSW is still strengthening as a group of filmmakers for the SXSW 2020 Episodic Pilot Competition that launched the SXSW 2020 Pilot Showcase on Vimeo. The lineup includes the online debut of six new drivers who will be available for free starting today.

The showcase includes projects from around the world, including the USA. USA, Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom. Titles include comedies. Bored, Cooper’s Bar, The dream and This is not me as well as documentaries Bananas and Homecoming: the cardboard journey.

After the festival was canceled, the festival's filmmakers were trying to find a way to adapt. Episodic filmmakers whose work was to debut at the festival were found without a premiere at the festival. "We saw the need to pivot on the cancellation of SXSW and open conversations with online platforms about how to connect with an audience now, at a time when the connection feels more important than ever," said Coral Amiga and Nicole Hartley, co-creators of the pilot bored. That said, the couple contacted Vimeo and set out to create a special showcase of selected episodic pilots from the SXSW 2020 Film Festival available to the public.

"Vimeo is proud to offer creators of all kinds a platform to share their stories, now and forever," said Courtney Horwitz, head of brand and content for Vimeo.

The streaming platform will serve as the digital home for the SXSW 2020 Epic Official Pilot Competition and can be viewed on Vimeo for at least a month.