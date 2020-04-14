Stevie Ward of Leeds Rhinos says the condensation of the Super League season is 'worrying' for the players | Rugby League News

Rhinos CEO Gary Hetherington suggested that players should be ready to face up to three games per week

















Leeds Rhinos captain Stevie Ward would be concerned for the welfare of the players if clubs were asked to play several games a week in an attempt to complete the Super League season

Leeds Rhinos captain Stevie Ward warned that playing multiple games each week to complete the Super League season could affect the well-being of players.

With Super League clubs speculating on how to restart the campaign, Leeds Rhinos CEO Gary Hetherington had previously suggested that players should be ready to face up to three games per week.

But back row striker Ward, who is out indefinitely with a head injury, says that while the game list needs to be completed, players could suffer more injuries and fatigue could also affect the quality of those games. .

"As a player, I would worry about how many games you play in a week," said the 26-year-old. he told Sky Sports News.

"It is a difficult game, it is a collision sport, it is a brutal game and there are a limited number of players that the teams have."

"So how much that condensed season would affect the players and the injuries and the players' welfare side is something to think about.

"Also, there's something to think about, making games, playing those great games."

He added: "You have to think about the quality of the games. If there are a lot of games in a week, there will be some tired bodies, some tired players out there."

"They are not going to be the games that you are used to seeing that 100 percent do their best."