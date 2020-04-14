Steve Pearce calls the Red Sox cheating allegations "a joke,quot;

Steve Pearce is convinced that history will look favorably on the 2018 World Series-winning Red Sox despite accusations that they illegally stole signals that season.

First baseman, who was voted World Series MVP that year, commented on his former team's perception by announcing his retirement from baseball on Monday night.

Earlier this year, Boston fired manager Alex Cora for his role in the Astros cheating scandal and is awaiting an MLB report on his own actions. Pearce believes the investigation will clear the team's reputation.

"That's a joke for us," Pearce told WEEI Radio in Boston. "When it came out, we were joking about it. We just want this to happen to us. We earned it fairly and directly. Whatever they accused us of, we all said, 'I can't believe this is even a problem.' Once the report comes out, we will all be free. "

Pearce enjoyed the best two weeks of his career in Boston's five-game Series win over the Dodgers. He hit .333 with three home runs and eight RBIs.

However, he struggled last year, hitting .180 in limited action and spending most of the season in IL due to calf and back injuries.

"You know what? It was a good race," Pearce, 37, told WEEI. "I am 10 years (on duty) at (MLB). Right now I am officially retired."