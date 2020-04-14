Stacey Sher on "Mrs. America", Contagion and The Devil in the White City – Deadline

Mrs. AmericaThe drama in front of Cate Blanchett about the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the backlash led by Phyllis Schlafly, was supposed to exist in a world where Hillary Clinton was President of the United States of America.

Stacey Sher, the producer behind Pulp fiction and Erin BrockovichI had watched a PBS documentary on the women's movement in the 1970s in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election and was interested in making a dramatic series from the point of view of Schlafly, the beauty queen turned crusade conservative.

Sher, who spoke to Deadline about the FX drama on Hulu and her involvement in a pandemic movie. Contagion and The devil in the white city In addition to plans for his production company Shiny Penny, he says: “I grew up in the 1970s and knew Phyllis Schlafly and that the ERA had not been ratified, but she was young enough not to be able to distinguish her from Anita. Bryant at the time.

Related story Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis: Composer Kris Bowers on the challenges of completing & # 39; Mrs. United States score from home

"I thought it would be really interesting to tell the story about the ERA and the ERA fight from the spoiler point of view. I often find that when you take characters that you really admire, even though they are complex characters like second wave feminists, it brings you to a hero worship point of view. I thought reaching out from Phyllis' point of view would really humanize him and be a new way of telling the story. "

Stacey Sher



Working with Dahvi Waller, FX purchased the pitch in the room and the Crazy men The writer went to write a script. “We thought we were telling this story on the precipice of a historic moment for the first woman president. Once Trump was elected, Phylliss's last book was The conservative case for Trump, published after his death, we had to turn and see this in a different context and it became the story of the birth of culture wars and how we got there, ”says Scher (left).

Through the eyes of the women of that time, from Schlafly to second wave feminists Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Betty Friedan (Tracy Ullman), Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba), Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale) and Jill Ruckelshaus (Elizabeth Banks), the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 1970s helped give rise to the moral majority and forever change the political landscape.

“Schlafly's great legacy was organizing and uniting a conservative Christian religious moment, but his original passion was defense policy and the fight against communism. He focused on women's issues when he thought there was an attack on the family dynamics of the United States, "says Scher.

In addition to Blanchett, who was executive producing alongside Scher, Waller, Coco Francini, and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the cast included Jay Ellis, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey, James Marsden, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, John Slattery, and Jeanne Tripplehorn. "We had the killer's lineup of actors," he adds.

Scher started his career as an intern on a sports show in Washington, DC, but said getting into the sports broadcast was a "bridge too far, sexist" in terms of going to the men's locker room to interview athletes. "The accompanying joke is that I later decided to join the incredibly inclusive entertainment industry," laughs Scher.

She then went on to work with several mentors, including Hallowe'en Producer Debra Hill and found a group of peers taking care of each other as male agents and studio bosses rafted together and referred to the executives as D-girls. “I remember an executive I worked with once, he used to tell what he thought was a flattering joke at the time, I don't see it that way anymore. He said that when given the opportunity to hire a man or a woman at the same level, he always chose the woman, because he knew that she had to be twice as smart and work twice as hard to reach the same level as a man. "

When asked how he sees inclusion in the entertainment industry now, he says that awareness is excellent, but he still thinks "we are constantly changing."

Elsewhere, Scher produced a plethora of feature films including Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Garden State, Contagion (more on that later) and Reality hurts, before working on television series like MTV Sweet / vicious and those of AMC In the badlands.

A three-year stint at Activision Blizzard, where he supervised Skylanders Academy for Netflix and live action development Call of Duty feature film, completed in May 2019, just when production in Mrs. America He started. She says this movement between film and television has been "perfect". "The films that have always attracted me, many of them would be on television now," he says. "Garden State It could have been a streaming movie (if it came out today). "

crown



Another high-profile project that was previously developed as a movie before moving on to television in which Scher is involved is The devil in the white city. Martin Scorsese and Leonard DiCaprio are producing the project, which is based on Erik Larson's 2003 show on the World's Columbian Exposition of 1893 and H.H. Holmes, the first modern serial killer. It is currently in development with Hulu. "I'm really excited and hope that we can do it. Sam Shaw has done a remarkable job designing it. In that case, the challenges were how to cut it down to two hours, so a lot of hugely talented people have tried to do that. We are still developing and We hope to be ready to leave soon, "he adds.

Since leaving Activision Blizzard Studios, he has resurrected his production company Shiny Penny, named after his father's nickname for his daughter. He is currently working on Respect, the Liesl Tommy-directed biopic of Aretha Franklin starring Jennifer Hudson, and says they have found a way to remotely end the movie, despite the Coronavirus outbreak, for its planned release on December 25.

Then Mrs. America, premiering on FX on Hulu on April 15, and RespectScher's next challenge is to find more great writers. I think there is more access than ever before, "she says." The key is to find people who are exploring characters or who have a fresh voice or point of view. New voices are what renews the industry; that's what is so exciting Parasite or Flea bag. You need to look at the world with new eyes. "

Claudette Barius / Warner Bros



Scott Z. Burns certainly looked at the world a little differently when he teamed up with Steven Soderbergh for the 2011 foreboding ContagionRight), which Scher produced. The 2011 film starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, and Laurence Fishburne tells the story of a deadly pandemic that is spreading across the globe. Sounds familiar? Scher says it is "surreal" to see what is happening right now. “We are all very fortunate to have these incredible heroes, the doctors and nurses, the core of army engineers, everyone who works in hospitals and the scientists. It's surreal, you definitely feel like you're having a weird dream from nine years ago. "

Burns consulted with various medical experts, including W. Ian Lipkin and Lawrence Brilliant to write Contagion. Scher says she has stayed close to the latter and that she and Burns are now working with Brilliant to tell the story of how the epidemiologist and the World Health Organization eradicated smallpox. "That is an inspiring story," adds Scher.