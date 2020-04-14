SS Rajamouli says Jr NTR and Ram Charan took a minute to say yes to RRR

There has been no bigger franchise than Baahubali when it comes to breaking box office records in Indian cinema. Therefore, the filmmaker's next RRR project has high expectations. Trade experts have even claimed that it will even exceed Baahubali's records.

RRR stars southern megastars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The motion poster that was released a few weeks ago created quite a stir among the audience. The filmmaker is known to create bigger than life characters and it seems that RRR has gone one step ahead. Speaking about his characters and blending two great stars together, he said: “Fire and water are the two opposite elements. One can destroy the other. But if they come together and create steam, the force generated can run the world's engine. "

Rajamouli even said that the duo are great off-screen friends and that getting them on board was not a difficult task. "They didn't even take a minute to say yes." The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt and will be released on January 9, 2021.