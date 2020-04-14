Spring phone launch season is upon us

It appears that the big tech companies have found some level of balance and are preparing to see if they can sell some new phones in the midst of the pandemic. Today OnePlus will announce the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, for example. Its sister company Oppo has already announced the Ace 2, its first phone with wireless charging. Motorola says it will announce its next flagship phone on April 22, which is rumored to be called Edge and Edge Plus.

Of course, all of this happens in the wake of the last major tech event I attended (and will attend for a while), the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

The list continues if it expands beyond the official announcements. LG would like you to know that it still makes phones and is trying to get back into the game with a new design language and a new name: Velvet. We also have almost as much information as you can get about Google's mid-range Pixel 4A, except for a release date. Last but not least, we are still waiting to see if Apple will launch a modern successor to the much-loved iPhone SE.

You probably think of fall as a "phone season," with the iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy Note releases occurring around that time. But for Android, the crash is really late in the Qualcomm processor cycle. That ends up being a problem that both the Note and Pixel must overcome, and of the two, the Note has been more successful in doing so.

The new plot point in this somewhat predictable annual narrative arc is the arrival of Google's "A,quot; series of Pixel phones. This year, 9to5Google it has the royalty-free specs and they look really solid for a $ 399 phone. I don't think you can add Apple's rumored iPhone SE 2020 to this narrative as a "spring is when big companies launch low-cost phones,quot; as the SE feels more like an atypical narration than an annual one. The last SE did too.

Increasingly, I find that "flagship,quot; phones are primarily luxurious rather than tangible benefits for most people. Those luxuries include screen quality, 5G, wireless charging, face unlock, speed, overall build quality, camera quality, and a few other things.

Are all those things worth hundreds of dollars? Yes, but not in the same way that a more expensive laptop is worth hundreds of dollars more than a cheap one. The most expensive laptop generally allows you do plus. While there are people who use their phone as a genuine mobile workstation, most people would end up with both a $ 400 or $ 500 phone and a $ 1,200 phone.

That is partly the reason why it is so difficult for LG, Motorolas, OnePlusses and even the world's Googles to compete at the flagship level. When $ 500 gets most of what it wants done, these companies must prove the value of every dollar spent on top of that.

Google and Apple collaborate on a COVID-19 response

┏ Apple and Google are building a coronavirus tracking system on iOS and Android. You don't need me to tell you that this is the biggest tech news from last week. The edge It has been covering it from top to bottom, and more details are coming out. It's a massive and important collaboration between two companies that don't exactly have a strong track record of working together. (On the other hand, one of the reasons I enjoy reporting on web technologies is that it is the place where you can see the engineers of both companies more clearly in a real conversation between them.)

As with the informational sites and apps these companies have published, this tracking system is not a panacea (a word that is generally metaphorical but sadly literal in this context). Tracking contacts is only part of a larger and more necessary response and this Bluetooth-based system is only a small part of contact tracking that we will have to do.

In fact, you should read Nicole Wetsman's article on this right now: What is contact tracking? I think understanding how it works will be essential knowledge to be a good citizen in 2020, so find out about it.

In the meantime, if you want to know how this new system fits in, Adi Robertson has the practical explanation you're looking for: How you will use the Apple and Google coronavirus tracking tool.

Casey Newton adds context: How Apple and Google are addressing one of the most difficult parts of tracking COVID-19 exposures.

Perhaps the best way to think about the Apple / Google announcement is that in a world without a coherent federal response to the ongoing disaster, we must rely on a patchwork of partial solutions. In such a world, I have no objection to Apple and Google trying to create a contact tracking tool, even if I'm concerned that people expect too much of it. I am also, as always, open to being pleasantly surprised.

And Russell Brandom gets into the security details, and it seems like they're actually pretty good. Here is his piece: Answering the top 12 questions about Apple and Google's new coronavirus tracking project.

More to come about all of this, of course, including the news that Google is distributing it the right way for Android phones – via Google Play.

More from The Verge

┏ Foxconn buildings in Wisconsin are still empty, a year later.

┏ Quibi had 1.7 million downloads in its first week, is working on TV broadcast support.

┏ Microsoft reportedly delays Surface Neo beyond 2020. Better late than bad. Windows 10X is a very important moment for Microsoft, as is this device. If it's going to be more than just a curiosity, you should get it right the first time.

┏ Gocycle GXi Electric Bike Review: Stylish Wallet. Thomas Ricker has another electric bike review here. It is very expensive and very elegant.

Let me start by saying that the Gocycle GXi is one of the most advanced electric bikes that money can buy. It is exactly what you would expect from Gocycle, a company founded by a former McLaren automotive design engineer.

┏ Web cameras have become impossible to find, and prices are skyrocketing. Logitech is trying to stifle price increases where it can.

┏ Why 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Make No Sense. Occasionally we publish a story with only one purpose: to give you something you can send to your unreasonable family or friends in the hope of convincing them of the truth, or at least stop them from bothering you with their ridicule.

┏ Apple can allow you to test apps without installing them on iOS 14. Fascinating technology, you will be curious to see how Apple implements it. Put me on the list of people who were concerned about Android snapshots that undermined the open nature of the web, but were proven wrong simply because the feature didn't turn out to be as popular.

┏ Google now offers a Braille keyboard for Android. Google has put a lot of work into Android accessibility in recent years and deserves to be applauded for it.

┏ Ring's new alarm system is smaller, sleeker, and comes with one-touch access to emergency services..

┏ Google is changing the name of Hangouts Chat to just Google Chat. Imagine an alternate universe where Google had successfully acquired WhatsApp instead of Facebook. No matter, Google probably would have wasted it too.