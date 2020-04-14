In the ever-changing summer theatrical schedule, Paramount has lobbied the SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run July 31-Aug 7 as his Mark Wahlberg action Infinite skip to Memorial Day 2021 weekend; that last news reported exclusively by Deadline today.

On your new date, sponge Bob will share the tent with a wide ticket to Disney's 20 / crime thriller The empty man from director David Prior.

Many in the comments section have asked where are the 20 Bob's Burgers it's gone: Disney will release that movie on April 9 of next year.

This is what the summer theatrical release slate now looks like:

