In the ever-changing summer theatrical schedule, Paramount has lobbied the SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run July 31-Aug 7 as his Mark Wahlberg action Infinite skip to Memorial Day 2021 weekend; that last news reported exclusively by Deadline today.
On your new date, sponge Bob will share the tent with a wide ticket to Disney's 20 / crime thriller The empty man from director David Prior.
Many in the comments section have asked where are the 20 Bob's Burgers it's gone: Disney will release that movie on April 9 of next year.
This is what the summer theatrical release slate now looks like:
19th of June
Fatale (LG)
The King of Staten Island (Uni)
3rd of July
Untitled feature A24
No important studio photos dated: open opportunity for a studio to complete
July 10th
Purge without title (Uni)
July 17th
Beginning (WB)
July 24
Mulan (Dis)
Come to play (Attention)
July 31st
Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar (LG)
August 7th
SpongeBob: Sponge on the run (Pair)
Empty man (Twentieth / dis)
August 14
Wonder Woman 1984 (WB)
The one and only Ivan (Dis)
No one (Uni)
August 21
I let it go (Foc)
Bill and Ted face the music (UAR)
Untitled Project by Fred Hampton (WB)
August 28
Hitman's Bodyguard Part 2 (LG)
Spell out (Pair)
September 4: Labor Day weekend
The Beatles: Get Back (Dis)
Monster hunter (Sony)
A quiet place Part II (Pair)
Deranged (Solstice)
