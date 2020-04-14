Sooryavanshi and '83 will be the first two movies to arrive after closing

The launch of many major Bollywood productions has been suspended due to the coronavirus epidemic. The biggest yet to be released movies hampered by the blockade are Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and & # 39; 83 starring Ranveer Singh. However, Shibashish Sarkar, CEO of the Reliance Entertainment Group, who is also the distributor of both films, has confirmed that they will release these two films first, once the closure is lifted.

Speaking on the subject, Shibashish Sarkar said daily: "It is unfortunate and depressing that the films were not able to arrive in time, but we are grateful that we managed to stop Sooryavanshi a week before its release." Otherwise, it would have been a debacle with the forced closing suddenly. "

%MINIFYHTML546d1148394afcfba35a149cb7c5f04f81% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Sarkar also revealed that both films must be completed in the post-production stage. He said: “We wonder how and what to do if this situation continues for the next three to six months. We have seven or eight days of work left in Sooryavanshi and at least one month of visual effects work in '83. Once things start to work, the first priority will be to complete both films. Only after that will we decide on the launch. "

When asked if he had considered a digital release for these films, Sarkar said: "No, all of us, including the actors and directors, are clear that we want to keep both films until normal returns and to premiere them theatrically as they are great -experiences. of screen ".

Speaking of the losses suffered due to the retention of the films, Sarkar responded hopefully: "But these are great films and when they are released we will earn enough revenue to recoup the additional cost of delaying." He further stated: "Once normality returns, Sooryavanshi and & # 39; 83 will be the first two films to arrive."

Well that's great news for all moviegoers.