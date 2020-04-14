Sonali Bendre shares an image from when he was 20 years old

The coronavirus pandemic has taken over the world and paralyzed life. Since everyone is forced to stay home to practice social distancing, the stars use social media to stay connected with their fans. Actress Sonali Bendre took Instagram and shared a photo with a heartfelt message.

Sonali revealed the one thing she would have said to her younger self only if she could travel back in time. Sharing a photo of himself from two decades ago, he wrote: "If I could go back and say something to my 20-year-old self, that would be never giving up hope and remembering to turn on the sunlight."



Her photo received much appreciation from Bollywood celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit, who wrote "Pretty,quot; as her comment. Farah Khan also reacted to the photo saying "OMG I remember you like this."





Sonali Bendre made her Bollywood debut with Aag (1994) along with Govinda at the age of 19. He won the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year for that. He also appeared in Naaraaz, for which he received the Filmfare Sensational Debut Award.