Son of RHOC star Kara Keough dies in childbirth

Kara Keough she just shared the heartbreaking news that her son passed away.
First Royal Orange County Housewives Star went to Instagram to post a message to her fans.
"On April 6, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10 am. Weighing 11 pounds, 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection) ", wrote. "During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his beloved parents, his loving sister, and those who received his life-saving gifts."
"I wrote this for the organ / tissue procurement team to read in his honor: 'Tonight, we unite to honor the life gifts of this little savior. Through him, others find new hope and a deep healing … and that he live again through them. That his legacy shines in the form of lives in abundance: lives full of laughter, compassion, energy, love and, above all, gratitude. It can be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place … that made an impact … that was an answered prayer … that he was a hero. May the angels guide him. Thank you, McCoy. "
Kara concluded her post, "Until we see you again … We love you, McCoy."
Just a few weeks before her baby's arrival, Kara received a special baby shower from her closest friends, including the soccer star of the US team. USA Alex Morgan.
"Without my knowing it, my friends found a way to give me exactly what I wanted: an evening with people I love, in pajamas, without makeup, with all my favorite things they do to eat, the Mother Load of Cheeseboards, and a birthday cake. '' I never laughed so much or felt so loved and listened to, "Kara shared on Instagram with photos from the memorable night. "Thanks to the amazing hostesses, my sweet friends (especially @ amyc23 and @ alexmorgan13 who drove over 4 hours while pregnant to snuggle under 36 hours), and the cake maker who had a good sense of humor when it came to Take the creative liberty of 'adding corn,' cause you guys look like a fun group. 'I had no idea this wasn't just a normal girl's night, and I've NEVER been surprised like this. #BestUnshowerEver. "
Kara, whose mother Jeana Keough was an original member of the Royal Orange County Housewives, first announced her news about pregnancy on her blog titled The Pushover project.
In a post called "How do I say this?" The Bravo star announced the news with the help of his daughter Decker.
"I intentionally waited for the right time to bring you into our family for a reason, I just had no idea that my reason would be so crazy," wrote the lifestyle blogger. "It's really cool. We already love you like crazy, baby."
Kara continued, "Your tiger sister is so excited to meet you, protect you fiercely, and guide you. She has her crib made from a soft blanket and her favorite bunny‘ Bun-Bun. " She has personally tested each of her old pacifiers to ensure they meet all quality control standards upon arrival. She is pushing the stroller around the house in preparation for her role as her best friend in the entire universe. "
