Son of RHOC star Kara Keough dies in childbirth

Kara Keough she just shared the heartbreaking news that her son passed away.

First Royal Orange County Housewives Star went to Instagram to post a message to her fans.

"On April 6, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10 am. Weighing 11 pounds, 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection) ", wrote. "During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his beloved parents, his loving sister, and those who received his life-saving gifts."

"I wrote this for the organ / tissue procurement team to read in his honor: 'Tonight, we unite to honor the life gifts of this little savior. Through him, others find new hope and a deep healing … and that he live again through them. That his legacy shines in the form of lives in abundance: lives full of laughter, compassion, energy, love and, above all, gratitude. It can be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place … that made an impact … that was an answered prayer … that he was a hero. May the angels guide him. Thank you, McCoy. "

Kara concluded her post, "Until we see you again … We love you, McCoy."