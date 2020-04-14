Solange Knowles rumored to be in a gay relationship after separating from husband

Instagram

The words on the street are that Beyonce's younger sister is dating the openly gay singer / songwriter Syd of the band The Internet after the two have spent time together.

It is Solange Knowles a lesbian now? The "Cranes in the Sky" singer has been said to be in a gay relationship with a popular female artist after her separation from five-year-old husband Alan Ferguson last year.

According to rumors, the alleged new flame of the 33-year-old singer is Syd, founding member of the band The Internet who was also a member of the alternative hip hop collective Odd Future Gang Gang: Kill them all. The 27-year-old singer / songwriter from Los Angeles is openly gay.

It is being spread over the Internet that Solange and Syd are in a romantic relationship because the two have spent a lot of time together. While it is unclear whether their meetings were for business or for personal reasons, the Solange camp told MTO News that there is no truth to the rumor mill.

Solange announced her separation from music video director Alan in early November 2019. The former couple, who married in 2014 at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans, separated earlier that year, but they have no children together.

"11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence in my life. Earlier this year we parted and parted," he wrote in an Instagram post, "and although it's no one's business (cry emoji)) I find It is necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and live in it fully as I have done before and will continue to do so ".

Just a few hours later, it was reported that he cheated on Alan with a mysterious man, who was none other than his former co-manager, John Bogaard. She denied the connection rumors and called the Internet a means of making headlines such as "cheated on her husband with a white man." He then apologized for any inconvenience caused by the rumors, "Sorry, the networks are so nasty and liars, enjoy your vacation again."

Earlier this year, Solange was also linked to the actor / rapper. Common, before the latter sparked rumors of romance with the comedian / actress Tiffany Haddish.