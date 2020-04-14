Sir Bill Beaumont vows to review World Rugby after facing challenge for President | Rugby Union News

Current Vice President Agustin Pichot announced this weekend that he would run against Beaumount for the role.





World Rugby President Sir Bill Beaumont

Sir Bill Beaumont has promised an independent review of World Rugby's governance after being challenged in his bid to remain President.

The former Grand Slam winner England captain reacted quickly after Vice President Agustin Pichot announced he would be appearing for the role over the weekend.

Beaumont had confirmed his candidacy for reelection in January with a ticket with the president of the French Rugby Federation, Bernard Laporte, as its proposed vice president.

The 68-year-old man had already outlined five key commitments in the manifesto: governance reform; reinforcing international competitions with a focus outside of traditional rugby nations; strengthen financial sustainability, consult stakeholders to improve their well-being; and developing the female game.

It has now proposed a "comprehensive governance review led by two independently appointed people." He promised to consult "all major rugby stakeholders,quot; as well as experts outside the game to help bring new ideas.

Sir Bill, who was elected alongside Pichot in 2016, added: "Our goal is to have a more representative and diverse international federation that better serves the game, not one that is seen to only support the & # 39; old guard & # 39 ;.

"For rugby to prosper, we need it to become a global sport and move beyond its traditional territories.

"To accomplish this, we need a consistent and meaningful global calendar that supports those at the top of the game and develops those who aspire to be there."

"We must also make our sport more attractive to everyone who plays and watches as well as broadcasters."

Agustin Pichot has been Vice President of World Rugby for Beaumont for the past four years.

The promises also included a review of financial policies and how World Rugby finances the game, arguing that it should not "depend on those who traditionally financially supported the game."

International eligibility rules would also be revised to "see how we can support longevity,quot; of international careers. The rules will change on December 31 to ensure that players must be resident in one country for five years instead of three before they can change loyalty.

The former president of the RFU added: "The coronavirus is without a doubt the greatest challenge that rugby has faced in recent years. In order for the sport to emerge stronger from this crisis, we must work together and help each other during difficult times."

Pichot's late entry into the race for a four-year term has already been endorsed by former England head coach Sir Clive Woodward.

The former Bristol and Argentina captain described the health crisis as an opportunity for the game's "global realignment,quot;.

The 45-year-old argued that it was time for business and professional incomes to benefit everyone and fuel global growth in rugby, "passing the time when those benefits were for only a few."

The election will take place next month.